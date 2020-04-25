2020 NFL Draft: Michael Pittman Jr. sees a 'great fit' with Indianapolis Colts as 34th overall pick

USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has a conversation with Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth after he went 34th overall to the Colts in Friday's NFL Draft second round. With the selection, he became the 16th Trojan wide receiver drafted since 2000, including the ninth in the top two rounds. Watch more from Pittman Jr. during "Pac-12 Playlist: NFL Draft Report" airing Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.