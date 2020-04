Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth has a conversation with Justin Herbert, who was drafted No. 6 overall in Thursday's 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert's selection made him the sixth QB and the 18th player in Oregon history taken in the first round. Watch more from Herbert during "Pac-12 Playlist: NFL Draft Report" airing Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.