Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth speaks with Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon, who was selected 85th overall by the Colts in Friday's NFL Draft third round. He became the second Ute in school history to be taken by Indy (Jackson Barton, 7th round, 2019). Watch more from Blackmon during "Pac-12 Playlist: NFL Draft Report" airing Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.