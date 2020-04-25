2020 NFL Draft: Julian Blackmon says run on Utah defensive backs in NFL Draft means a lot to their "family"

Julian Blackmon sat down with Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth after being selected by the Colts in the third round of the NFL Draft. Blackmon was part of a run on Utah defensive backs that included Jaylon Johnson to the Bears and Terrell Burgess to the Rams on day two. Watch more from Moss during "Pac-12 Playlist: NFL Draft Report" airing Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.