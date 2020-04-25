2020 NFL Draft: New Jets safety Ashtyn Davis recounts past Yankee Stadium visits, walk-on grit

Former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis joined Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth after being selected by the New York Jets in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Davis talked about childhood visits to New York that included baseball games at Yankee Stadium and being a tourist around "The Big Apple". He also gave insight into his experience as a walk-on student-athlete who will now get a shot to play in the NFL. Watch more from Davis during "Pac-12 Playlist: NFL Draft Report" airing Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.