Newly-drafted Washington quarterback Jacob Eason joined Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. Eason talked about his wait to be drafted, and his long journey to the NFL. Watch more from Eason during "Pac-12 Playlist: NFL Draft Report" airing Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.