2020 NFL draft: Here's where the Bears pick

The NFL released the official 2020 NFL draft order after the announcement of this year's compensatory picks, which as expected produced a fourth-rounder for the Bears (No. 140 overall), Chicago's first compensatory pick since 2009.

The Bears have eight picks in total, including two selections in the second, sixth and seventh rounds.

Here is the official draft capital for Chicago heading into draft weekend, which kicks off on April 23:

Round 2, No. 43 overall (from Raiders in Khalil Mack trade)

Round 2, No. 50 overall

Round 4, No. 140 overall (compensatory pick)

Round 5, No. 163 overall

Round 6, No. 196 overall

Round 6, No. 200 overall (from Eagles in Jordan Howard trade)

Round 7, No. 226 overall (from Raiders in Mack trade)

Round 7, No. 233 overall

