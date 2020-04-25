2020 NFL Draft grades roundup for Patriots' second and third round picks

The New England Patriots jumped into the 2020 NFL Draft mix Friday night by making five picks over the second and third rounds.

And, in a rare move of aggressiveness, the Patriots traded up three times, including twice in the third round to select a pair of tight ends -- Devin Asiasi of UCLA and Dalton Keene from Virginia Tech.

The Patriots addressed a few needs on Day 2. They added some much-needed youth at safety, upgraded their pass rush with two versatile linebackers and bolstered their tight end depth.

How do experts feel about these picks? Here's a roundup of draft grades on the Patriots' second- and third-round picks.

Pick No. 37 (Round 2): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: A

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: A

Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report: C-

Luke Easterling, USA TODAY: B-

Eric Edholm, Yahoo! Sports: B

Walter Football: B+

Andy Benoit, Sports Illustrated: C













Pick No. 60 (Round 2): Josh Uche, LB, Michigan

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: A

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: B

Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report: C+

Luke Easterling, USA TODAY: B+

Eric Edholm, Yahoo! Sports: B

Walter Football: C

Andy Benoit, Sports Illustrated: C+













Pick No. 87 (Round 3): Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: C+

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: A

Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report: C+

Eric Edholm, Yahoo! Sports: C

Walter Football: A-

Andy Benoit, Sports Illustrated: B











Pick No. 91 (Round 3): Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: B

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: C

Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report: C-

Eric Edholm, Yahoo! Sports: C+

Walter Football: "Terrible"

Andy Benoit, Sports Illustrated: B+











Pick No. 101 (Round 3): Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: C+

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: B

Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report: C

Eric Edholm, Yahoo! Sports: C

Walter Football: "Terrible"

Andy Benoit, Sports Illustrated: B











2020 NFL Draft grades roundup for Patriots' second and third round picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston