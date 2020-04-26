2020 NFL Draft Grades Roundup: Bears receive above-average marks

The 2020 NFL draft is over, so naturally, it's time to grade the Chicago Bears incoming class of rookies.

We issued our grade for each pick here.

As for the rest of football media? Here's a sample of how the Bears' draft class is being viewed.

Pro Football Focus: B+

USA Today: B

Spotlight: Considering how things have played out, good argument to be made that the trade for Khalil Mack – even at the cost of two first-rounders – has been worth it. GM Ryan Pace also did a nice job Friday by landing TE Cole Kmet and CB Jaylon Johnson, borderline first-round prospects, in Round 2.

Washington Post: C+

New York Post: C-

Spotlight: Just two top-150 picks made eight picks apart in the second round. The Bears now have 10 tight ends on the roster. Ten! There were better cornerbacks than Johnson available, too.

SB Nation: C+

