2020 NFL Draft Grades: NFC

DraftValue

The NFL Draft is mostly just a game of randomness, but there are ways to increase the odds in your favor -- trade down early, draft positions that matter early, draft for need when close to a Super Bowl, and draft best player available within reason when rebuilding. My draft grades will reflect these principles and heavily weigh what a team did in the first 150 picks because that’s where most production comes from (see chart). For that same reason, you won’t see grades for the picks after No. 150. Just assume they are an F and won’t contribute meaningful snaps. Let’s dive in:

NFC East

Cowboys (A-)

Trade Received Trade Sent Grade No. 146 No. 164 and 2021 5th B

Did Dallas really need another stud receiver? Not really. Are we mad that they grabbed the best receiver in the class? Hell no. Lamb has the potential to be the Cowboys’ No. 1 target by the end of the season -- yes, even over Amari Cooper -- and will be a total headache for opposing defensive coordinators. Expect OC Kellen Moore to get Lamb going in the screen game immediately to utilize his elite yards after the catch ability (11.0 YAC) while Michael Gallup works downfield. This pick should vault Dak Prescott back into the MVP discussion once again… The Cowboys were desperate for help in the secondary after losing CB Byron Jones, so finding Diggs in the middle of Round 2 was a quality value. He doesn’t have the raw speed to be a great corner, but he has the ball skills and size to be a rock-solid CB2 or average CB1. It was a nice find… Gallimore also fills a team need and has the theoretical upside of a Day 2 prospect. Despite weighing 304 pounds, he ran the forty 4.79 seconds (!), which shows on tape while in pursuit. His age (23) and minimal college production (6.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks) kept Gallimore out of my top-50, but he has top-50 upside. He’ll be part of the interior defensive line rotation as a rookie… Robinson was around the ball a lot at Louisiana Tech (17 pass deflections) and showed 82nd percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism at the Combine. Transitioning to the NFL will be tough given the talent differences, but Robinson could win a CB3 job on his rookie contract… Biadasz was a first-round prospect this time last year, but injuries (hip surgery) derailed his value going into the draft. When healthy, he’s an NFL starter and the Travis Fredereick replacement. It’s impossible to know if that will actually happen from afar.

Eagles (B)

Trade Received Trade Sent Grade No. 164 and 2021 5th No. 146 B No. 173 and 227 No. 164 B No. 196, 200, and 223 No. 173 and 227 B

Reagor at No. 21 was a slight rich -- I think he best profiles as a lower-volume WR2 in the NFL -- but he fills a very specific need for Carson Wentz, so I’m fine with it. When Wentz was dealing in 2017, he had an average depth of target (aDOT) of 9.9 yards, but that plummeted to 8.1 yards last season because Philly didn’t have a receiver capable of winning downfield. If there’s one thing I know Reagor is capable of doing, it’s winning downfield. He’s in the rookie WR1 conversation for fantasy, and I say that as someone who thought Reagor was a second-round talent… I gave Hurts a 1st-2nd round grade. He’s a great runner and has very underrated accuracy as a passer. Is he perfect? No, but he has the statistical profile and mental makeup to develop into a starter, especially in this organization. In the meantime, Hurts can sub in on short-yardage situations and be valuable insurance to Wentz. Plus, Hurts’ contract is much cheaper than other backup options… Taylor is an 82nd percentile Adjusted SPARQ athlete with a ton of slot coverage experience for a linebacker. His read and react ability is a work in progress, but he has the profile of a sleeper linebacker who can be an asset in coverage. Not bad for a 103rd overall pick… Wallace is another quality mid-round selection with a ton of slot corner experience. He was highly productive at Clemson (81 tackles) and has 76th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism. Wallace should be involved in subpackages as a rookie. This was one of my favorite picks… Driscoll has experience all across the offensive line but profiles as backup.

Giants (B+)

If GM Dave Gettleman received trade offers to move down at No. 4, he should have accepted, but this was still a solid pick. The Giants need to solidify the line to help Daniel Jones, who really struggles against pressure, and Thomas is an experienced left tackle with that nasty mentality that Saquon Barkley will love to run behind. Thomas isn’t as athletic as the other top tackles, but he is as safe as it gets in the top-10… McKinney was a 1st-2nd round prospect despite his 8th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism. Coach Nick Saban gave him a ton of responsibilities at Alabama, which included playing box safety, free safety, slot corner, and blitzer off the edge. He’ll be a quality starter… Peart stands at 6-foot-7, has 99th percentile arms, and high-end foot speed (5.06 forty at 318 pounds). His athleticism and size make him an ideal offensive tackle project. Peart is a candidate to take over OT Nate Solder’s job in 2021… Holmes is a brilliant human and was an accomplished special teamer at UCLA, but his size (5’10/195) will likely limit him. Perhaps he wins the slot corner job. He should at least be a core special teamer… Lemieux is as experienced as it gets (four-year starter at Oregon), but his physical traits will likely keep him in a reserved role in the NFL. Expect him to be the top guard backup during his rookie contract.

Redskins (B)

Everything (athleticism, production, tape) suggests Young will be a star in the NFL. That defensive line will be a top-eight unit this season. Potentially even better… Gibson is as raw as it gets (77 career touches) but his 4.39 speed and elite special teams production (28.0 yards per kickoff return) are intriguing traits. Washington announced him as a running back, not receiver, which lines up with what I saw on tape, but the receiving depth chart is more barren than the running back depth chart. He will likely be a low-volume gadget receiver as a rookie… Charles has Day 2 talent as a potential starting left tackle, but his off-field history gives him absolutely zero floor… Gandy-Golden is big (6’4/223) and productive (1,396 yards), but he faced a cupcake schedule and ran the forty in 4.60 seconds. He profiles as a low-volume downfield target. That’s a major position of need in Washington.

NFC North

Bears (C+)

Trade Received Trade Sent Grade No. 155 2021 4th B No. 173 and 227 No. 196, 200, and 223 B

Kmet, by default, was my top-ranked tight end, but how can GM Ryan Pace make this pick after investing so much into the position the last couple of offseasons? The Notre Dame product is a classic inline tight end and has way more game than Jimmy Graham does in the year 2020. He should be on the field for most offensive snaps by the end of his rookie season… Johnson was a 1st-2nd round player on my board, so scooping him up at No. 50 is a major bargain unless his shoulder injuries kept him off other teams’ boards. Johnson is physical at the line of scrimmage and could be a CB1 if he stays healthy. This was the Bears best pick by far.

Lions (D)

Trade Received Trade Sent Grade No. 75 and 197 No. 85, 149, and 182 C No. 121 and 172 No. 109 B

After phone calls weren’t returned, Detroit made the correct decision by drafting a stud corner over a defensive tackle or linebacker, positions that are less valuable and more replaceable. Okudah is an elite corner prospect. He allowed 5.0 yards per target in coverage as a 20-year-old at Ohio State, and then tested in the 96th percentile at the NFL Combine. He’s a much cheaper alternative to Darius Slay… Swift will be a good pro, but using the No. 35 pick on a running back in a deep class is a total waste, especially with Kerryon Johnson in the building already. This will be a frustrating committee for fantasy, but Swift should be the 1A… Okwara underperformed at Notre Dame due to injuries (broken fibula), but he has a lot of juice off the edge and fills a position of need for the talentless Lions Defense. Okwara should be in the rotation as a rookie… Jackson was a first-team All-Big Ten recipient at Ohio State, but he tested in the 12th percentile at the NFL Combine (5.29 forty) and is already 23 years old. He profiles as a backup, which means he will likely start for the Lions… Stenberg is a tall offensive guard (6-foot-6) but that tends to hurt him more than help him. He has 18th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism (5.30 forty) and will be a forgettable backup in Detroit.

Packers (F)

Trade Received Trade Sent Grade No. 26 No. 30 and 136 D

Instead of staying at No. 30 and drafting the highest-graded receiver in a loaded class, Green Bay opts to waste another year of Aaron Rodgers by drafting his eventual replacement even though they can’t get out of Rodgers’ contract for at least two years. Rodgers is rightfully pissed off, and to make matters even worse, Love isn’t even a good prospect! By the time Love sees the field as a starter, he’ll be halfway done with his rookie contract and will still need time to shake his poor decision making. This was a total surprise of a pick for all the wrong reasons… Dillon was the worst pick in the entire draft. He is an intriguing inside runner with 97th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism, but that’s the most replaceable skill in the entire NFL, and he only has 21 career receptions. Even if Dillon is good, it won’t matter because Aaron Jones was already on the roster. The Packers also probably could’ve drafted him at No. 94, too… Not selecting a receiver with one of the top two picks was already a disaster, but they made matters worse by selecting Deguara, an undersized tight end who may play fullback in the NFL, in the third round. Deguara has 20th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism.

Vikings (B+)

Trade Received Trade Sent Grade No. 130, 169, 203, and 244 No. 105 B 2021 4th No. 155 B No. 225 and 2021 5th No. 201 and 209 B

First off: Why the hell do you need to make 15 draft picks? Trade some of those suckers and move up into the third round… Losing Stefon Diggs hurts. Bad. But Jefferson is a darn good replacement and immediately slides into the Vikings’ 12-personnel base offense. He has experience in the slot and outside, plus wins downfield, which is where Kirk Cousins will miss Diggs the most. Jefferson is in discussion as the rookie WR1, especially with targets available and the defense looking worse in 2020… Minnesota moved down from No. 25 to 31 to fill their massive need at corner with Gladney, the 23.5-year-old press-man corner from TCU. Gladney is well-liked by sicko tape grinders, but he’ll nearly be 24 years old as a rookie, is small (5’10/191), and tested in the 27th percentile at the NFL Combine. I have my doubts that he turns into a true CB1, something the Vikings needed to address this draft… I thought I was going to be lower on Cleveland than the NFL, but he went later than my 48th overall ranking. He needs to get stronger to be a quality left tackle, but the team fit is perfect. His 91st percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism will be maximized in the Vikings’ zone-blocking scheme… Dantzler was better on tape than what his 5th percentile athleticism would indicate, but that’s really tough to overlook. Corners who run the forty in 4.64 seconds don’t last in the NFL… Wonnum is a 59th percentile athlete but never had more than 6.0 sacks in college… Lynch, on the other hand, led the FBS in pressures at Baylor and could win a starting job as an interior pass-rusher despite having tiny arms… Dye has a lengthy injury history, but he was a quality coverage linebacker at Oregon and could be a part of the rotation as a rookie if he can return from his knee surgery on time.

NFC South

Buccaneers (B+)

Trade Received Trade Sent Grade No. 13 and 245 No. 14 and 117 B

To guarantee Tom Brady was going to be protected, the Bucs moved up one spot for Wirfs, my OT2. The Iowa alum has experience at both tackle spots and at guard, so he’ll assuredly have a starting spot immediately while the Bucs chase their one-year window for a Super Bowl… Winfield will help that young Bucs secondary that struggled covering tight ends and deep balls last season. The Minnesota product has high-end ball skills and instincts as a free safety. This was a solid pick… Vaughn certainly fills a need and will push Ronald Jones for the starting job, but he is a very replaceable-level prospect with 41st percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism (4.51 forty). Not many quality NFL starters played at Illinois or Vanderbilt either. My concerns, however, probably won’t matter in this stacked offense.

Falcons (D)

After discussing a move up the board, Atlanta opted to stay put and fill a position of need with Terrell, my CB4. The Falcons were in a tough spot with the top-two corners and defensive tackles off the board, but they should have explored a trade down instead of slightly reaching for a good, not great, prospect. Terrell has 67th percentile athleticism and allowed 8.9 yards per target last season… Davidson made 6.5 sacks while operating as an oversized edge rusher at Auburn, but he will likely kick inside in the NFL and work from the gut. His 34th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism limits his overall ceiling. He should be an average starter for the Falcons… Hennessy didn’t allow a sack last season and tested in the 71st percentile at the NFL Combine. He’ll need to get stronger to be a quality starter, but this was a solid third-round pick. He will make many rookie contract starts… Walker was highly productive at Fresno State (96 tackles) but his 43rd percentile athleticism (4.65 forty, 33-inch vertical) limits his upside. He’ll be a special teamer and forgettable depth option in the NFL… Hawkins was the 30th-ranked safety prospect on The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s board. I’m struggling to see the appeal here, especially because he’s just a 54th percentile athlete… To top things off, the Falcons used one of their six picks on a damn punter.

Panthers (C+)

Trade Received Trade Sent Grade No. 64 No. 69 and 148 C

First off: I had to ding the Panthers overall class for not drafting a single offensive player… Brown will be a strong player -- I think a future Pro Bowler -- but he profiles more as a stud run-stuffer than an elite pass rusher. In a league built around the pass, spending a top-10 pick on a defensive tackle is iffy to me. He was the safe pick, however… Gross-Matos was a first-round player that slipped into their laps. He fills a need, had quality production at Penn State, and has 68th percentile athleticism with 99th percentile length. He will pair nicely with Brian Burns… Chinn was a savage at Southern Illinois. He flew all over the field on tape and unsurprisingly showed 99th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism at the NFL Combine. He is a hybrid linebacker/safety like Isaiah Simmons. Chinn is the perfect developmental project for a rebuilding Panthers club… Pride will be capped by his size (5’11/193), but he has 4.40 wheels and can be an asset on special teams if he can’t win a starting corner job.

Saints (A-)

Trade Received Trade Sent Grade No. 74 and 244 No. 88 and 2021 3rd B No. 105 No. 130, 169, 203, and 244 B No. 240 2021 6th B

New Orleans didn't have many needs, but the interior offensive line was one of them. Ruiz, 20, is my top interior offensive lineman in the class, and it’s not particularly close. He can start at center or guard and has the athleticism to be an asset in the run game on pulls and finding second-level defenders. He’ll be a starter immediately… Baun would’ve been even lower on my latest rankings to reflect his failed PED test, but it’s hard to complain with him at No. 74. He was a productive edge rusher at Wisconsin (11.5 sacks) and should be an asset on subpackages as a blitzing outside linebacker. His age (23) is a concern for his ceiling… Trautman posted a 96th percentile three cone at the Combine but lacks overall juice (4.80 forty). His run-blocking ability will get him rookie year snaps as Jared Cook’s backup.

NFC West

49ers (B-)

Trade Received Trade Sent Grade No. 14 and 117 No. 13 and 245 A No. 25 No. 31, 117, and 176 C

San Francisco found DT DeForest Buckner’s replacement immediately and was able to pick up a better mid-round by moving down one spot with the Bucs. Kinlaw has high-end burst but needs development with his pass-rushing moves to finish off those near sacks. With the 49ers’ elite pass rush, Kinlaw should develop quickly, although his profile is one of a boom-bust player… The Niners took that extra pick in the Kinlaw trade to move up from No. 31 to 25 for Aiyuk, the late-blooming yards after catch star from Arizona State. He’s a straight-line player who excelled on screens and go routes in college, something that perfectly lines up with coach Kyle Shanahan’s quick-hitting offense. He should be third in targets behind Deebo Samuel and George Kittle as a rookie.

Cardinals (B+)

Pick Player Grade Player Rank 8 LB Isaiah Simmons A- 6 72 OT Josh Jones A- 41 114 DT Leki Fotu C+ 100+ 131 DT Rashard Lawrence C+ 100+ 202 LB Evan Weaver - 100+ 222 RB Eno Benjamin - 94

Arizona could have addressed right tackle with an elite prospect -- protecting Kyler Murray would have been my priority -- but they instead opted to plug up the middle of the field on defense with the versatile Simmons. He’ll play outside linebacker and box safety with his main goal being to shut down tight ends (George Kittle, Tyler Higbee) and dual-threat quarterbacks (Russell Wilson). We can kiss the “Arizona Tight End Flow Chart” goodbye with this selection… Jones fell further than expected, which made the decision to take Simmons over an offensive tackle in the first round a good one if we use the benefit of hindsight. Jones is very experienced (four-year starter) and has 60th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism but is already 23 years old. He will either play left guard or right tackle as a rookie… Fotu is an oversized nose tackle with limited college production (4.0 sacks in two seasons) but can plug up rushing lanes… Lawrence is in the same boat. He only had 4.0 sacks last season at LSU and is a 31st percentile athlete. He’ll be a rotational piece who will be better against the run than the pass.

Rams (D)

Trade Received Trade Sent Grade No. 136, 248, and 250 No. 126 B

The Rams offensive line is a disaster, especially considering their quarterback is awful against pressure. Not selecting a single offensive lineman early was brutal for the outlook of this roster and Jared Goff’s development… Akers is going to be a good pro, but he just can’t find a good offensive line to run behind. Florida State’s offense held Akers back from even more rushing production (1,184 yards, 14 TDs). Akers will likely end any hope for us Darrell Henderson truthers. Sad… I understand Jefferson has good tape and is a nuanced route runner, but he never surpassed 700 yards in college and will be a 23-year-old rookie. If the Rams use 12-personnel, then Jefferson won’t see the field much either with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp obviously starting… Lewis has second-round talent and athleticism, but his knee injuries and lack of plan during his pass rush are very concerning. Still, finding a potential edge starter with the No. 84 pick is a worthwhile gamble… Burgess played all over the Utah defense and only allowed 4.75 yards per target in coverage. His shaky speed (4.46 forty) and size (5’10/202) limit his upside, but he could be a starter throughout his rookie contract… Hopkins was a very productive tight end at Purdue (61-830-7) and has playable wheels (4.66 forty) but he’s already 23 years old and doesn’t have a straight-line path to playing time given the depth chart.

Seahawks (F)

Trade Received Trade Sent Grade No. 48 No. 59 and 101 D No. 69 and 148 No. 64 B No. 251 2021 6th B

Seattle unsurprisingly overdrafted prospects early and focused on the run game while the rest of the league modernizes with efficient passing attacks… Brooks is a 78th athlete (4.54 forty) and uber-productive in college (108 tackles), but his iffy agility made him a liability in pass coverage. For a first-round linebacker, I’d want a plus pass defender, not a run-stuffer. Making matters worse, LSU LB Patrick Queen was still on the board… The Seahawks sent a horrible trade offer to move up for Taylor, who reportedly kicked a teammate in the face during a fight. On the field, Taylor was moderately productive (8.5 sacks) but is already 23 years old and didn’t participate in the pre-draft process due to injury. That’s a very sketchy use of a mid-second round pick… Lewis is a complete mauler in the run game and fits the Seahawks’ culture, but he’s an average athlete and allowed four sacks last season at LSU. He’s much better run-blocking… Parkinson is an underrated pass-catching tight end (6-foot-7 and productive at Stanford), but the Seahawks have one million tight ends on the roster already. With that said, I’d burn late-round dynasty picks on Parkinson if I was in need of a tight end sleeper. He could be a starter in a couple of seasons… Dallas ran the forty in 4.58 seconds and has never handled 115 carries. He’s a forgettable running back prospect. He’s insurance to Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny… Robinson is a 65th percentile athlete and fills a position of need with Jadaveon Clowney still on the market.

