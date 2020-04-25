2020 NFL Draft Grades: Bears' seven picks

The Chicago Bears' 2020 NFL Draft is over. It ends with seven picks (even without a first-rounder) and two potential starters.

It got underway at pick No. 43, when Ryan Pace selected Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet. Seven picks later, the Bears selected Utah cornerback, Jaylon Johnson.

Both Kmet and Johnson have a chance to make a big impact this season. Johnson immediately steps In as the second-most talented cornerback on the roster and he may find himself in the starting lineup come Week 1.

The path to the first-team won't be as easy for Kmet. He'll initially rank behind Jimmy Graham on the depth chart, but that may not last for long.

Chicago didn't pick again until the fifth round, where Pace traded his way into three selections.

Here's how all seven picks grade out:

