2020 NFL Draft: Grades and awards for all 32 NFL teams

It's not enough to merely grade the draft. In addition to a report card and breakdown of all the major picks, we're also handing out 32 awards, one for each team's 2020 class. Who had the best selection, the worst values, the biggest reach -- and what "honor" did the Eagles earn for their 10 selections?

Best Trades: Arizona Cardinals

Snagged the most impressive physical specimen in the draft in LB Isaiah Simmons at No. 8, then added reinforcements in the trenches in Rounds 3-4 with OT Josh Jones, DL Leki Fotu and DL Rashard Lawrence. Some had seventh-round RB Eno Benjamin graded as high as the third. But the Cardinals were winners before the draft even began, trading a second and a fifth for DeAndre Hopkins and Kenyan Drake, respectively. Grade: A+



Biggest Facepalm: Atlanta Falcons

Multiple reported failed trades into the top 10 netted CB A.J. Terrell as a consolation prize at No. 16. After DL Marlon Davidson in Round 2, the Falcons chose C Matt Hennessy, who will begin his career as a backup, in the third round, reached on LB Mykal Walker and S Jaylinn Hawkins in the fourth and took P Sterling Hofrichter in the seventh. Even packaging a second-rounder for Hayden Hurst looks questionable. Grade: C



The Death and Taxes Award: Baltimore Ravens

This award gets its name from life's three certainties: death, taxes and the Ravens drafting well. Just great value across the board, from LB Patrick Queen slipping to No. 28, RB J.K. Dobbins in Round 2 and DL Justin Madubuike and WR Devin Duvernay in the third. There are no doubt some steals later -- there always are -- but let's not forget, Baltimore also landed Pro Bowlers Calais Campbell and Marcus Peters with fifth-round picks. Grade: A+



Best Rounds 2 Through 7: Buffalo Bills

This goes to show a team's draft doesn't end because it trades its first-round pick. After swapping No. 23 for Stefon Diggs, the Bills found more instant contributors in DE A.J. Epenesa in Round 2 and RB Zack Moss in the third. Day 3 continued to be fruitful, with Rounds 4-7 bringing WR Gabriel Davis, backup QB Jake Fromm, K Tyler Bass and a pair of potential late steals: WR Isaiah Hodgins and CB Dane Jackson. Grade: A



Story continues

Best Defensive Draft: Carolina Panthers

Not only the best defensive draft of talent -- the Panthers actually used all seven of their picks on defensive prospects. DL Derrick Brown landed in their laps at No. 7, as did DE Yetur Gross-Matos in Round 2. They also engineered a trade up for S Jeremy Chinn at the end of the second, parting with a three and a five. The unit lost 8 of 11 starters and ranked 31st in scoring last year, so not an unwise approach. Grade: B+



Least Impact: Chicago Bears

TE Cole Kmet and CB Jaylon Johnson were fine choices in Round 2. Unfortunately, those were the only premium picks Chicago had. A lot of that has to do with the Khalil Mack trade, but the Bears also spent fourth-rounders on Nick Foles and moving up last year. Caught between contender and rebuilding, they seemed to embrace the former. Just not sure how much a bunch of developmental prospects from the fifth and seventh help there. Grade: C



Most Patient Draft: Cincinnati Bengals

Good things come to those who wait seemed to be the Bengals' line of thinking. Cincinnati didn't make a single trade, instead preferring to wait on the best player available. The strategy worked, begetting solid prospects like WR Tee Higgins in Round 2, LB Logan Wilson in the third and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither in the fourth. Of course, in waiting 10 years for a true face of the franchise in QB Joe Burrow, what was another 32 picks each for the rest? Grade: A-



Best Asset Collection: Cleveland Browns

It's not a Paul DePodesta draft without a bunch of pick hoarding. The Browns stood pat at No. 10 and grabbed OT Jedrick Wills, then traded down in Rounds 2-3, picking up an extra fifth this year and a third in 2021. Falling didn't hurt with S Grant Delpit and DL Jacob Phillips on the board. Also, TE Harrison Bryant and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in the fourth and sixth look like steals. One issue though: next year's third might be devalued if there's no college football season. Grade: A-



Biggest Eagles Foil: Dallas Cowboys

There's no way to possibly know this. It just felt like almost every time Dallas made a pick, it was somebody the Eagles would've taken a few choices later. At No. 17, it was WR CeeDee Lamb. In Round 2, CB Trevon Diggs. Fourth round, CB Reggie Robinson. Then the Birds actually traded No. 146 to the Cowboys so they could select C Tyler Biadasz there. It was an outstanding draft any way you slice it, but if the goal was to make Philly look stupid in the process, then mission accomplished. Grade: A+



Best Offensive Draft: Denver Broncos

Nobody knows what the Broncos have in Drew Lock, but we're going to find out. Many observers felt WR Jerry Jeudy, taken No. 15, was the best pass-catcher in the draft, and Denver followed it up with WR K.J. Hamler in Round 2. C Lloyd Cushenberry project's as a Day 1 starter out of the third round, and TE Albert Okwuegbunam, who Lock knows from Missouri, was smart. That neglects to mention the talent added on defense, including a seventh-round pick for veteran Jurrell Casey. Grade: A+



Most Likely To Get Coach Or GM Fired: Detroit Lions

Nothing wrong with taking CB Jeff Okudah at No. 3, or OLB Julian Okwara in Round 3. Detroit's defense was horrendous last year. Yet, for all the Lions' needs -- and there are many -- RB D'Andre Swift seems like a luxury in the second when Kerryon Johnson is already on the roster, while OG Jonah Jackson and OG Logan Stenberg fill holes, they weren't rated as third- and fourth-round picks. Not what Bob Quinn or Matt Patricia needed. Grade: C



Most Likely To Alienate Their QB: Green Bay Packers

Nobody, not even Aaron Rodgers, can blame the Packers for moving up for QB Jordan Love at No. 26. That type of decision is what brought Rodgers to Green Bay in the first place. Not a single wide receiver though? Plenty of help on offense -- RB A.J. Dillon in Round 2, and a bevy of O-linemen in the sixth, most notably OG Jon Runyan Jr. But the closest to another target for their current signal caller was TE Josiah Deguara in the third, and that was a reach. Grade: C-



Least Likely To Use Their Draft Picks: Houston Texans

I'm not sure who traded away the most draft picks, but the Texans definitely dealt the most away for vets. Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, Brandin Cooks, Duke Johnson and Gareon Conley are a handful of the players Houston acquired over the last year, not to mention picks in 2021. The five selections they did make -- headlined by a good value in DL Ross Blacklock in Round 2 -- were all reasonable choices. There just weren't many of them. Grade: C+



Best Draft For Present And Future: Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers put Indianapolis in win-now mode, thus the trade of No. 13 for DeForest Buckner. The Colts surrounded their quarterback accordingly, using second-round picks on WR Michael Pittman Jr. and RB Jonathan Taylor. But knowing Rivers only has one, maybe two years left, QB Jacob Eason was also brought in with a fourth. See, a backup signal caller doesn't have to take away a premium pick who could be potential starter. Grade: A



No Chance Of Replacing All Those Stars: Jacksonville Jaguars

With extra picks from trading away Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, Dante Fowler and Nick Foles, there was no way Jacksonville couldn't have a good draft. CB C.J. Henderson at No. 9 and DE K'Lavon Chaisson at No. 20 look like great picks. The Jaguars added 10 more prospects Rounds 2-7. Yet, odds are they won't come away with five Pro Bowl-caliber players out of the whole bunch. Grade: B+



Most Stylish Draft: Kansas City Chiefs

Did it really matter what the Chiefs did as long as newly minted Super Bowl champion Andy Reid kept rocking those sweet Hawaiian shirts? Kansas City addressed its biggest and perhaps only major hole early with RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire at No. 32. Rounds 2-4 brought LB Willie Gay, OT Lucas Niang and S L'Jarius Sneed. Not much bad you can say after the team was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy less than three months ago. Grade: B



Biggest Reach: Las Vegas Raiders

It's not that the Raiders had a bad draft. They certainly addressed their lack of pass-catchers with three in the first three rounds -- WR Henry Ruggs III at No. 12, followed by WR Lynn Bowden and WR Bryan Edwards back-to-back in the third. Most didn't have Ruggs ahead of Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb though, while this draft will always be remembered for head-scratcher that was CB Damon Arnette at No. 19. This was worth trading Khalil Mack for? Grade: C



Worst Value: Los Angeles Chargers

Pray your team is never in the Chargers' situation, forced to take QB Justin Herbert No. 6 because he won't be on the board later. Los Angeles then packaged its second- and third-rounders to jump to No. 23 for LB Kenneth Murray, an outstanding prospect playing a devalued position. RB Joshua Kelley in Round 4 filled another need but felt like another a reach. WR K.J. Hill in the seventh finally ended the run of poor values. Grade: C-



Fastest Rebuild Effort: Los Angeles Rams

Only a year removed from a trip to the Super Bowl, the Rams are clearly trying to retool on the fly in the hopes of a quick return. Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks may be out, but in are second-round RB Cam Akers and WR Van Jefferson. No more Clay Matthews or Eric Weddle -- replaced by OLB Terrell Lewis and S Terrell Burgess in Round 3. It's an admirable attempt, and incredibly ambitious to say the least. Grade: B-



Best Use Of 'The Process': Miami Dolphins

See, kids? When you tank long enough, good things really can happen. The medical history of QB Tua Tagovailoa is a concern at No. 5, but he was the top prospect in the draft until his last injury -- sound familiar? Miami invested heavily in the O-line with OT Gabe Jackson at No. 18, OG Robert Hunt in Round 2 and OG Solomon Kindley in the fourth. Defense was also prioritized: CB Noah Igbinoghene No. 30, DL Raekwon Davis in the second and S Brandon Jones in the third. Now that's a lot of assets ... ahem, I mean talent. Grade: A



Biggest Makeover: Minnesota Vikings

No team made more selections than the Vikings, who had a whopping 15 picks when the dust settled. The offense received minor upgrades in WR Justin Jefferson at No. 22 and OT Ezra Cleveland in Round 2. Six of their top eight picks were defense though, including CB Jeff Gladney at No. 21, then CB Cameron Dantzler, DE D.J. Wonnum, DT James Lynch, LB Troy Dye and CB Harrison Hand in Rounds 3-5. That's a ton of change. Grade: A-



Strangest Draft: New England Patriots

It's one thing to have confidence in Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer under center. It's downright crazy to not find another young passer to mold and develop at any point in the draft. The Patriots' top pick: trading back into Round 2 and taking S Kyle Dugger from. .. Lenoir-Rhyne. Then in the fifth round, K Justin Rohrwasser. So, a kicker, but no quarterback. Got it. 10 picks in all, some of them good no doubt. Even Bill Belichick can't ride Hoyer to a Super Bowl though. Grade: F



Most Targeted Draft: New Orleans Saints

Gee, you think the Saints knew exactly who they wanted in this draft? New Orleans made the fewest picks with just four and traded up for three of those players. Only G/C Cesar Ruiz fell to the club at No. 24. After that, it was two moves up in Round 3 for DE Zack Baun and TE Adam Trautman, and a deal back into the seventh for QB Tommy Stevens. Clearly gearing up for one last run with Drew Brees -- as well as life after the prolific signal caller. Grade: B



Best Smokescreen: New York Giants

It turned out the draft started at No. 4, because almost nobody predicted OT Andrew Thomas to the Giants there. One of three offensive linemen selected, along with OT Matt Peart in Round 3 and OG Shane Lemieux in the fifth. In between, the focus was on improving the secondary with S Xavier McKinney in the second and CB Darnay Holmes in the fourth. Those were New York's biggest holes, for sure. Don't forget to count Leonard Williams among the haul. Grade: A-



Biggest Freak Show: New York Jets

Like prospects who are the biggest/fastest/strongest available? Then you'll love the Jets' draft, beginning with 6-foot-7, 364-pound OT Mekhi Becton with 5.1 speed at No. 11. Round 2 brought 6-3 WR Denzel Mims with his sub-4.4 40 time. Third round, S Ashtyn Davis, whose scouting report describes "rare physical gifts," and DE Jabari Zuniga, a 6-3 pass rusher with 4.64 speed. And among three fourth-rounders, QB James Morgan and his strong arm. The list goes on. Grade: A-



Fastest Class: Philadelphia Eagles

It was as if Howie Roseman was picking names off a list of the top 40-yard dashes at this year's combine. The pass-catchers all finished in the top 15 for their position, and got progressively faster as the draft went along, starting with WR Jalen Reagor at No. 21, follow by WR John Hightower in the fifth round and Quez Watkins in Round 6. S K'Von Wallace, selected in the fourth, ranked ninth in his group. Third-round LB Davion Taylor and sixth-round LB Shaun Bradley were third and fifth, respectively. Even QB Jalen Hurts, love it or hate it, timed second among passers. Curious choice that was, but this class is ridiculously athletic. Grade: C+



The Jack Reacher Award: Pittsburgh Steelers

Because one reach just wasn't enough. We knew the Steelers would be limited after dealing for Minkah Fitzpatrick and their draft-day trade with Denver last year. Things were off to a good start though with WR Chase Claypool in Round 2. Then OLB Alex Highsmith in the third and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. and OG Kevin Dotson in the fourth all went way earlier than expected. But hey, the front office folks are the real experts. Grade: C+



Most Resourceful: San Francisco 49ers

No team with a limited number of picks stretched them as far as the 49ers. They moved back a spot and got DL Javon Kinlaw at No. 14 to replace DeForest Buckner. They moved up six spots and snatched WR Brandon Aiyuk No. 25 to fill Emmanuel Sanders' spot. And they sent a fifth-round choice and a pick in 2021 to Washington for All-Pro Trent Williams to take over for Joe Staley. They even managed to wind up with three developmental prospects late. Not a bad little haul for a contender. Grade: B+



Most Boring: Seattle Seahawks

No, the Seahawks didn't trade down in the first round like usual, robbing us of some rare reliability in the draft. Just solid drafting, which is why Seattle is good year in, year out. LB Jordyn Brooks at No. 27, DE Darrell Taylor in the second, DE Alton Robinson in the fifth provide the front seven some firepower, while fourth-round TE Colby Parkinson and RB DeeJay Dallas add weapons for Russell Wilson. Grade: B



Most Functional: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs entered the draft needing to accomplish two things. First, acquire more protection for Tom Brady, which they did by moving up a spot to No. 13 to nab OT Tristan Wirfs. Second, add a running back who can catch a pass or two out of the backfield, like RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn in Round 3. That they were also able to land DB Antoine Winfield Jr. in the second was a nice bonus. Grade: B-



Staying The Course Award: Tennessee Titans

The Titans went to the AFC Championship and figured, "Why shake things up?" Instead, Tennessee went about dutifully addressing weaknesses with OT Isaiah Wilson No. 29, CB Kristian Fulton in Round 2 -- a potential steal there -- and RB Darrynton Evans in the third. And of course, the new franchise quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, came to the team as a result of a traded fourth. Grade: B



Best Pick: Washington

Sure, it's easy to land the best prospect toward the top of the draft. Still, denying the Falcons' overtures for No. 2 overall DE Chase Young was perhaps the smartest decision any team could've made. The offense received some much-needed help as well in Rounds 3-5 in RB/WR Antonio Gibson, OT Saahdiq Charles, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden and C Keith Ismael. Franchise is headed in right direction for first time in probably two decades. Grade: A



Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

2020 NFL Draft: Grades and awards for all 32 NFL teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia