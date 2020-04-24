2020 NFL Draft grades: Analyzing every AFC team's first-round pick

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is over, and it didn't lack drama.

The AFC made quite a bit of noise. Three of the four quarterbacks taken in Round 1 went to AFC teams, including the No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow heading to the Cincinnati Bengals. A few AFC teams had multiple first-round picks, led by the Miami Dolphins, who made three selections Thursday night.

With all 32 picks done, let's hand out first-round pick grades for every AFC team.

Picks made: LB Patrick Queen (No. 28)

Grade: A-

Analysis: Middle linebacker has been one of Baltimore's top needs since it lost C.J. Mosley in free agency two years ago, so getting one of the best linebackers in this class at No. 28 is pretty good value. Patrick Queen made a ton of impact plays for LSU's national title-winning defense last season.

Picks made: None

Grade: N/A

Analysis: The Bills dealt their first-rounder to the Minnesota Vikings as part of the trade that sent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo. It was an overpay to acquire Diggs, who's a good player but not worth a first-round pick. However, the Bills are returning most of their starters from last season, so the lack of a first-rounder shouldn't be an immediate setback for the franchise.

Cincinnati Bengals

Picks made: QB Joe Burrow (No. 1)

Grade: A+

Analysis: Not even the Bengals could screw up this one. Burrow had one of the greatest seasons in college football history in 2019, during which he won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to an undefeated national championship season. Burrow is everything you want in a franchise quarterback.

Cleveland Browns

Picks made: OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 10)

Grade: B

Analysis: The Browns addressed a need and took the best available offensive tackle in Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr, who will provide much-needed pass protection for franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield. Upgrading the offensive tackle spots was a priority for the Browns this offseason, and they've bolstered these positions in a major way by drafting Wills and signing right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency.

Picks made: WR Jerry Jeudy (No. 15)

Grade: A-

Analysis: Jerry Jeudy was the best route-runner in this draft class and has all the talent needed to be a No. 1 wide receiver. He will team up with Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton to give second-year quarterback Drew Lock a very talented duo to target in the passing game.

Picks made: None

Grade: N/A

Analysis: The Texans dealt this pick (No. 26 overall) to the Dolphins as part of the trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. He played well for the Texans last season, but he's currently asking for a contract extension and the two sides have not yet come to an agreement. Tunsil is entering the final year of his contract in 2020, and if he walks in free agency, giving up a first-rounder for him will go down as a pretty bad trade.

Picks made: None

Grade: N/A

Analysis: The Colts traded their first-rounder (No. 13 overall) to the San Francisco 49ers for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Indy was quick to sign him to a four-year contract extension. It was a great trade for the Colts, who now have one of the league's premier defensive players who can rush the passer and stuff the run at a high level.

Picks made: CB C.J. Henderson (No. 9), EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20)

Grade: B+

Analysis: Cornerback became a need for the Jaguars after they traded Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams last season. Henderson has the potential to be an elite NFL cornerback after a tremendous career at Florida, where he earned first team All-SEC honors last season. He is the sixth University of Florida player Jacksonville has selected in Round 1 in team history. Chaisson, if he can stay healthy, is another good pick. He tallied a career-high 6.5 sacks for an outstanding LSU defense in 2019.

Kansas City Chiefs

Picks made: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 32)

Grade: C

Analysis: The Chiefs had multiple injuries at running back last season, and they added some nice depth to the position by selecting of LSU star Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He was one of the best pass-catching running backs in college football last season with 55 receptions for 453 yards. The Chiefs probably could've selected another comparable running back on Day 2 of the draft and addressed a more pressing need in Round 1, but this isn't a horrible pick.

Los Angeles Chargers

Picks made: QB Justin Herbert (No. 6)

Grade: B+

Analysis: The Chargers' top need by far was quarterback, and they took the best player available to them in Oregon's Justin Herbert. He has all the physical tools you want in a franchise QB, and he was very accurate for Oregon, evidenced by his 66.8 completion percentage last season. The Chargers also traded back into the first round by acquiring pick No. 23 from the Patriots, which L.A. used to select Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. The Chargers filled two huge roster weaknesses in Round 1, giving them a great start to the 2020 draft.

Miami Dolphins

Picks made: QB Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5), OT Austin Jackson (No. 18), CB Noah Igbinoghene (No. 30)

Grade: A

Analysis: The Dolphins needed to find a potential franchise quarterback in this draft, and Tagovailoa was a great choice. The Alabama star had a tremendous college career, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes with 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also can escape the pocket and make plays with his legs in the open field. Tagovailoa's injury history is a concern, but if healthy, the Dolphins should have their first great quarterback since Dan Marino. Miami's next pick was used to bolster Tagovailoa's offensive line with the selection of USC tackle Austin Jackson. The Dolphins also picked up a fourth-round pick from the Green Bay Packers by trading back from No. 26 in Round 1 to No. 30, where they selected underrated Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Miami now is loaded at cornerback with Byron Jones, Xavien Howard and Igbinoghene.

New England Patriots

Picks made: None

Grade: N/A

Analysis: The Patriots traded the No. 23 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for a second-round pick (No. 37) and a third-round pick (No. 71). New England now has 13 picks in rounds two through seven.

New York Jets

Picks made: OT Mekhi Becton (No. 11)

Grade: B

Analysis: Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton is among the strongest players in the draft at 6-foot-7 and 368 pounds. He should help provide much-needed pass protection for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and open lanes in the rushing attack for veteran running back Le'Veon Bell.

Oakland Raiders

Picks made: WR Henry Ruggs III (No. 12), CB Damon Arnette (No. 19)

Grade: C-

Analysis: Ruggs was a solid pick for Oakland, who badly needed a potential No. 1 wide receiver with excellent speed. He will open up the passing attack and be a reliable target for quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders reached big time by taking Arnette so high. He wasn't even among the top five cornerbacks on many positional rankings entering the draft and benefited greatly from playing on the other side of Ohio State teammate (and No. 3 pick) Jeff Okudah last season. Cornerback was a need for Oakland, but it could have taken a quality player at this position later in the draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Picks made: N/A

Grade: N/A

Analysis: The Steelers traded their first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins last season in a deal that sent star defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh. Fitzpatrick is one of the league's best safeties at just 23 years old and played very well for the Steelers with five interceptions. He's better than anyone the Steelers would've selected at No. 18 overall, so they shouldn't feel too bad about missing out on Round 1.

Tennessee Titans

Picks made: OT Isaiah Wilson (No. 29)

Grade: A-

Analysis: The Titans ranked third in rushing yards last season but lost starting right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency. The addition of Wilson bolsters Tennessee's depth and talent at the tackle spot, and he should be able to start early in his career.

