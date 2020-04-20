2020 NFL Draft: Dolphins advised to trade up for Joe Burrow by former Miami QB

The Miami Dolphins should consider trading up in this week's NFL Draft to select quarterback Joe Burrow, according to Jay Fiedler.

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to a National Championship victory over Clemson last season, is expected to be the first overall pick of this year's class, which belongs to the quarterback-needy Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins have three first-round selections - and two next year - but their highest pick in 2020 is the fifth overall pick, where quarterbacks such as Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are likely to be under consideration.

However, given Tagovailoa is returning from a dislocated hip suffered in November, Fiedler would like to see Miami consider going all out to land Burrow.

"I've actually been high on Joe Burrow from early on in the season," he told Stats Perform.

"I watched a game, it was the second game of the year against Texas, and he proved to me in that game how well he could sit in the pocket, how competitive he was.

"They had a big comeback victory in that game. He made some accurate throws under immense pressure.

"I watched that game, especially the fourth quarter of that game and I called my agent up. This was when everyone was on Tua. I said, 'Don't be surprised if this guy from LSU is the number one guy'. That was before any injury came about [for Tagovailoa].

"He certainly continued on from there and had an incredible season, culminating with the National Championship.

"I'm very high on Burrow. I think if the Dolphins have a chance to even move up in the draft and get him, I think he would be the number-one choice for me.

"Tua, obviously, had great success playing but there's certainly a lot of question marks with him, with the durability. To invest in a franchise guy with those question marks is a tough decision to make.

"Beyond those two guys, again it's a crapshoot for the next level down."

Former Oregon QB Herbert has overtaken Tagovailoa in some mock drafts due to the latter's injury concerns at Alabama.

However, Fiedler, who made 59 starts for Miami between 2000 and 2004, is higher on Jordan Love.

"I think Love, the guy from Utah State, has shown some good things in the combine and if you go back and look at his tape, it's pretty impressive," he added.

"From a physical standpoint, being able to make every throw and improvise, I think he's the next guy I look at in the draft."