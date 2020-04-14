When is the 2020 NFL Draft? Date, Time, TV Channel, Online Stream, Draft Order

As the calendar moves to the end of April, it means the NFL Draft is upon us. For three days, NFL teams will look to build their future while college prospects get the chance to fulfill lifelong dreams.

The basis of the 2020 NFL Draft will be the same as prior years for the most part. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will not be the same spectacle many have become used to.

Set to take place in Las Vegas from April 23-25, the 2020 NFL Draft will still be on those days but in an all-virtual environment. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, players, coaches, front office members and others involved will remain in their individual places and select players online. Commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing selections from his basement.

Confusing at first, it looks as if the logistics surrounding it have been finalized. The 2020 NFL Draft will still be televised on multiple channels including ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. However, with the 2020 NFL Draft now being based in ESPN's studio in Bristol, Conn., ESPN and NFL Network will combine their coverage. The broadcast also plans to honor healthcare workers and raise money toward COVID-19 relief.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will be on Thursday, April 23 from 8:00-11:30 p.m. ET. It will air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network

The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, April 24 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.

Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday, April 25, beginning at noon on all the same channels

How many draft picks do the Redskins have?

The Redskins have six picks and one compensatory pick for a total of seven picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

When do the Redskins pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

As of now, these are when the Redskins will pick in the 2020 NFL Draft:

First Round, Pick No. 2

Second Round, None

Third Round, Pick No. 66

Fourth Round: Pick No. 108 and Pick No. 142 (Compensatory)

Fifth Round, Pick No. 148

Sixth Round, None

Seventh Round, Pick No. 216 and Pick No. 229

2020 NFL Draft Order:

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Colts)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (via Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Bills)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (via Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs































































