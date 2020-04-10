2020 NFL Draft: Could the Buccaneers interfere with the Eagles' WR plans?

The Buccaneers hold the No. 14 pick in this month's NFL Draft, and the Eagles hold the No. 21. The Bucs have a number of very good wide receivers, and the Eagles... do not. So the Bucs haven't been a team of concern as Howie Roseman and the Eagles eye the draft's top-flight wide receiving talent.

Until this week, that is.

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht gave an extremely interesting answer in a conference call with reporters on Thursday, when asked about the possibility of loading up his offense with a receiver at No. 14.

Per the Bucs' website:

[Licht] was specifically asked if he would go so far as to use the 14th pick on one of the draft's top receivers, even given the presence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the roster. 'Needs change quickly from April/May to July/August/September,' Licht continued. 'It wouldn't be a bad thing to have another great receiver on this team. I think Bruce [Arians] and Byron [Leftwich] and Tom [Brady] would find a way to get that player involved and it would be an asset for us.'

Great, one more team to worry about!

The Buccaneers already have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at wide receiver, a pair of Pro Bowl wideouts who were saddled with a 30-interception Jameis Winston last year. They should both have phenomenal years catching passes from Tom Brady.

But what if the Bucs went out and also added Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs to that receiving corps? Along with O.J. Howard at tight end, the Tampa offense would cause headaches for the entire NFC. It's not a position of need, but sometimes when you beef up one part of your team, its overwhelming success helps pave over a need or two.

Wide receiver-needy teams ahead of the Eagles already include the Jets, the Raiders, and the 49ers. Conventional thinking suggested a fourth receiver, like Justin Jefferson, could be around at No. 21 - but what if a surprise fourth team like the Bucs decides to go WR before the Eagles pick? It doesn't break their draft, but it certainly jams things up.

Story continues

It's still more likely that Licht and the Bucs go after the best available OL when they pick at No. 14, be it Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas, or Mekhi Becton.

But we're watching you, Tampa.

