2020 NFL Draft update: How coronavirus will change this year's event

The 2020 NFL Draft is still on schedule amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak -- but it will look very, very different.

The draft still will begin April 23 and end April 25 in Las Vegas and will be televised, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Monday.

However, the draft won't be open to the public, and public events in Vegas surrounding the draft have been canceled, per Goodell.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," Goodell said in his statement. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

This is a logical decision for the NFL after the Center of Disease Control recommended canceling all gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

But with the draft dates unchanged, the New England Patriots must operate with the same level of urgency over the next month-plus.

The Patriots still don't know if Tom Brady will stay with the team or sign elsewhere when unrestricted free agency begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

If Brady leaves, head coach Bill Belichick will need to decide whether to use one of his 12 draft picks -- second-most in the NFL behind the Miami Dolphins -- on a "quarterback of the future" or fill other needs on his roster.

Belichick and his staff also will have to get creative in the scouting department, as NFL teams have pulled scouts off the recruiting trail as travel bans get put into place.

