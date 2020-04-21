2020 NFL Draft: CeeDee or Jeudy? Is Jefferson worth the hype? - Breaking down an historic receiver class

The top of the 2020 NFL Draft is set to be dominated by the quarterbacks who throw the ball, but it also features an incredible class of those who catch it.

Much has been made of the depth of what is considered to be a historically deep crop of wide receivers.

Immediate contributors at the position can be found on days two and three of the draft, while it is still up for debate as to who is the class of the field at wideout.

Here, with the help of Stats Perform data, we analyse the stars of arguably the most intriguing position in the 2020 draft.

Lamb v Jeudy, who is number one?

Most big boards or positional rankings have one of two names at the top when it comes to wide receiver, with CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy jockeying for the title of WR1.

Alabama's Jeudy is regarded as the superior route-runner, while Oklahoma star Lamb stands out for his aptitude in making contested catches and racking up yards after the catch.

Both have proved they can put defenders on skates, with Jeudy doing so during the route and Lamb evading them almost at will in the open field.

But who deserves to be the first receiver off the board come Thursday?

The numbers from 2019 paint a telling picture.

A statistical comparison of the 2019 seasons for Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs III

Lamb has the edge in yards per game (102.1), yards per reception (21.4), and YAC per reception (11.13). He ranked first and second among all NCAA receivers in the latter two metrics.

Jeudy, by contrast, averaged 89.5 yards per game, 15.1 yards per reception and just 7.81 YAC per catch.

Where he has the edge, is in burn percentage, which is a statistic that tracks when the receiver is open for a number of yards that take up a certain percentage of yards to go for a first down.

Jeudy recorded a burn on 72.5 percent of his routes, compared to 66.3 percent for Lamb, indicating that he does a better job of creating separation from cornerbacks during his routes.

However, in a league blessed with offensive coaches who excel at getting their receivers in space, Jeudy's superiority in that area is not quite as significant as it may have been in years gone by.

What cannot be engineered, is Lamb's remarkable elusiveness and his dominance in contested-catch situations. Lamb has been more productive than Jeudy and outperformed in a higher number of areas. It is he who deserves to be the first receiver selected.

The new Tyreek?

The conversation over who should be the first wideout taken also concerns Jeudy's Alabama team-mate Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs, who set a scorching time of 4.27 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, has naturally drawn comparisons to Tyreek Hill because of his diminutive size - he is 5ft 11in and 188lbs - and speed.

His numbers are reflective of his status as the draft's premier deep threat.

He averaged 18.7 yards per catch and 11 YAC per reception in 2019, the latter number good enough for third among all receivers.

The ease with which Ruggs moves through the gears makes him a nightmare for defenders to bring down after the catch and gives him an edge when it comes to creating separation, and he posted a burn percentage of 65.5 last season.

That number is inferior to those of Jeudy and Lamb. However, Ruggs has shown significant promise as a route-runner and a surprising proclivity for bouncing off tackles and staying on his feet given his slight frame.

If he lands with a team that can develop his route-running and maximise his incredible physical gifts, Ruggs can be a downfield weapon to rival Hill.

Jefferson hype unjustified, Mims a cheat code

The expectation is that Lamb, Jeudy and Ruggs will all be off the board within the top 15 picks.

That would leave receiver-needy teams further down the draft settling for consolation prizes, but they are consolation prizes that would have been in the WR1 discussion in other years.

A consensus appears to have formed that LSU's Justin Jefferson is the best of the rest.

His yards per game tally of 102.7 and his burn percentage of 74.6 - both of which are superior to those of Lamb and Jeudy - would appear to suggest he is worthy of being viewed on the same level as the top trio.

For all his nuance as a route-runner and body control and concentration at the catch point, Jefferson has demonstrated limited upside after the catch and benefited from consistently facing off coverage.

Jefferson averaged just 9.8 yards per target, a statistic that measures how far the ball travelled in the air to get to him when he was targeted.

By contrast, Lamb averaged 13 air yards per target, Jeudy 11.4 and Ruggs 11.1.

That disparity, and his comparatively low averages in yards per reception (13.9) and YAC per reception (6.39) indicates Jefferson profited from a lot of short throws and struggled to consistently turn them into big gains.

Denzel Mims catches a pass for Baylor

Short throws were not the domain of Baylor's Denzel Mims. A behemoth at 6ft 3in and 207lbs, Mims' stock soared after his effort of 4.38 seconds in the 40.

He averaged 14.7 air yards/target and 15.5 yards per reception while dropping only two passes.

However, Mims' miniscule YAC per reception average of 2.85 reflects his difficulties making moves in the open field.

Mims is unlikely to ever be the kind of player who racks up extra yardage with the ball in his hands. Yet with his remarkable catch radius and ability to make seemingly impossible adjustments to the ball at the catch point, he can be a cheat code for even the most inaccurate of quarterbacks.

Aiyuk a possible steal

Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk is reportedly highly thought of in league circles. However, recent core muscle surgery could see a player many view as a fringe first-rounder drop down the board.

If that scenario comes to pass, then the team that eventually takes Aiyuk will be getting one of the steals of the draft.

He compares very well to Lamb, Jeudy and Ruggs in yards per reception and YAC per reception. His yards per catch total of 18.3 ranked 14th and his YAC per catch mark of 10.94 was fourth among all receivers.

Aiyuk put up those numbers thanks largely to his exceptional ability to change direction, which he incorporates into his extremely well-refined route-running.

After the catch Aiyuk uses the same agility to consistently make defenders miss. He also demonstrates the vision to spot cutback lanes, a trait that has proven crucial to his impact in the return game.

He averaged 31.9 yards per kick return last season, sixth among players to have attempted at least 10 returns. His average of 16.1 yards per punt return was fourth among players with double-digit runbacks.

Aiyuk also flashed the ability to win against physical coverage and make contested catches. With his well-rounded skill set and significant upside in the return game, Aiyuk could be the value pick of this historically deep group.