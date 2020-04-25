2020 NFL Draft: Cal's Evan Weaver retells story about his first-grade teacher and his NFL dreams

Cal's Evan Weaver joined Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth to tell a humorous story about his dreams to play in the NFL from a young age. Weaver told his first-grade teacher that he didn't need to know how to read because he was going to play in the NFL one day. Though he did learn how to read, he also reached his goal of playing in the NFL after being selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Watch more from Weaver during "Pac-12 Playlist: NFL Draft Report" airing Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.