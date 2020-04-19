2020 NFL Draft: How do the Buccaneers build around Tom Brady?

Tom Brady's free agency move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has given the 2020 NFL season its most intriguing plot line.

The star quarterback, who will turn 43 before he throws his first pass for the Bucs, left Bill Belichick and the Patriots behind after 20 glorious years that saw him win six Super Bowls and appear in nine.

Signing Brady meant the Bucs saw a surge in interest for season tickets and team merchandise, while several high-profile free agents reportedly reached out to them in a bid to join.

With the initial waves of free agency now over, general manger Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians are in the final stages of preparation for Thursday's virtual draft.

Now Brady is on board, how should the Bucs approach the draft?

Their aim is to build quickly around a QB who, while not a long-term option at the position, is one they hope will be the man to earn them a first playoff win since 2002 and ultimately a second Super Bowl title.

Draft capital

This is a draft where some teams have multiple first-round picks and others do not have any after a flurry of high-profile trades.

By contrast, the Bucs have a relatively standard haul of selections, with one in each of the first three rounds (14, 45 and 76).

They also hold two in the fourth (117 and a compensatory pick at 139), a further selection in each of the fifth and sixth rounds (161 and 194) and no pick in the seventh.

Having gone 7-9 last season, the Bucs pick in the middle of the key early rounds and much will depend on the action above them in a 2020 class that looks historic at the wide receiver and tackle spots.

Protection for Brady the first-round priority

The Bucs pieced together a decent offensive line last year that ranked in Pro Football Focus' top 10 and further improvement is crucial with an ageing QB to protect, with Brady eager to avoid big hits in a long season.

The strength of the line is its interior, with center Ryan Jensen returning along with guards Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa.

After an unconvincing start to his career, Donovan Smith was more solid at left tackle in 2019, leaving the right side of the line as a pressing need.

Veteran Demar Dotson has departed, leaving Joe Haeg, a backup last season for the Indianapolis Colts who is likely more comfortable at guard, as the current starter at right tackle.

Fortunately for the Bucs, a historic tackle class should leave them with first-round options unless there is a huge run on the position.

Georgia's Andrew Thomas has been a popular selection for the Bucs in mock drafts, and if he falls to 14 the team would likely be thrilled.

They would land a tackle with the most proven on-field production in the class who is comfortable on both sides of the line, even if his athletic ability is not as freakish as some of the other top options.

Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton and Jedrick Wills are also projected to go in the top half of the first round.

Josh Jones has the pass protection skills that make him a potential quality addition later in the round and the Bucs could do worse than opting for him if the other top tackles have been taken early.

A pass-catching RB for Brady

The presence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at wide receiver means that position is not a need, even if there would be a temptation to pick Alabama's Jerry Jeudy if he slides out of the top 10.

While unlikely given the need at tackle, the prospect of adding extremely impressive route-running complement to those starters should Jeudy fall would ensure Arians and Brady have a plethora of options.

More likely in a deep receiver class is adding some depth with a rotational option in the later rounds, after Breshad Perriman joined the New York Jets.

It is a poor draft class at tight end, which should not impact the Bucs given they already have 2017 first-round pick O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate as options at a position Brady loves to throw to.

There is a greater chance the Bucs use one of their top selections on a pass-catching running back, something they are lacking at present with Ronald Jones atop the depth chart.

Brady thrived with the likes of James White, Shane Vereen and Dion Lewis in New England and adding a runner with receiving skills could complete an offense that already looks strong at WR and TE.

With the modern NFL favouring the passing attack and analytics suggesting the biggest contributor to RB success is the blocking they receive, many teams will think twice before drafting one in the first round.

D'Andre Swift, Zack Moss and J.K. Dobbins have the receiving skills that would likely tempt Tampa Bay if any of them are available at 45 or 76.

Safety help required

The Bucs' defense contains some intriguing pieces, from Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh up front, to pass-rushers in Jason Pierre-Paul and last season's sack leader Shaquil Barrett, who returns on the franchise tag.

Devin White, picked at five overall last year, should improve at linebacker alongside impressive veteran Lavonte David, while the Bucs are optimistic about further strides being taken from their young cornerback group of Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

But despite steps forward from the defense last year, the Bucs were still 30th in the NFL against the pass and safety is a key position in need of improvement.

With Justin Evans injured, Jordan Whitehead, Andrew Adams and Mike Edwards did not set the world alight in their significant 2019 playing time, and it is a group the Bucs should look to add to.

Grant Delpit or Ashtyn Davis may provide impressive value in round two, but there are also starting options in rounds three and four should the Bucs opt to go a different way with their second pick.

Where the Bucs stand

The signing of Brady to add to a superb group of playmakers, coupled with no major free agency departures after bringing back Barrett, Pierre-Paul and Suh, means Licht goes into the draft with a strong roster.

All in on Brady for the next two years, long-term planning could take a back seat for this draft at least.

If Licht emerges with some more protection for Brady, an additional injection of defensive talent and some rotational pieces at guard and receiver with his late-round picks, it would have the team in a strong position to contend.

The Bucs, who will host the Super Bowl at the end of the 2020 season, have the huge task of facing the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South, but their mission to build around Brady and become a contender is under way.