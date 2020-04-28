One of the most memorable days for Bears fans in recent team history when GM Ryan Pace pulled off the blockbuster trade for Khalil Mack. The Bears sent the then-Oakland Raiders a first- and sixth-round pick in 2019 and a first- and third-round pick in 2020 for Mack.

Chicago, in addition to Mack, received a second- and seventh-round pick in 2020.

Now, with the 2020 NFL Draft in the rear-view mirror, we can revisit the trade and put the final pieces of the trade puzzle together.

Bears get: Mack, Cole Kmet, Arlington Hambright

Raiders get: Josh Jacobs, Blessuan Austin, Damon Arnette, Bryan Edwards

Is there any debate about who won this deal?

Trading away first-round picks always feels like a silly thing to do until you actually see what those first-round picks become. Sure, Jacobs looks like he's going to be one of the NFL's top running backs, and Arnette has an appealing skill-set as a potential No. 1 corner on Las Vegas's defense, but neither of those players will come close to the impact that Mack continues to make for the Bears.

The fact that the Bears ended up with Kmet from this deal is just icing on the cake. If he tops out as a Kyle Rudolph-type player for Chicago's offense, this trade will go from an obvious Bears win to an absolute knockout.

Pace has certainly made some questionable decisions during his tenure as Bears general manager, but the Khalil Mack trade wasn't one of them. It remains his watermark moment.

2020 NFL Draft brings Khalil Mack trade back into focus for Bears, Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago