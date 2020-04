Bradlee Anae sat down with Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth to describe the scene at his late grandmother's house for NFL Draft Day. Anae was drafted in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys, and said it was a special moment for him and his family. Watch more from Anae during "Pac-12 Playlist: NFL Draft Report" airing Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.