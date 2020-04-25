2020 NFL Draft: Best available talent Patriots could target on Day 3

In adding two edge defenders (Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings), two tight ends (Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene), and a safety (second round pick Kyle Dugger), the Patriots addressed a number of needs on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

But by no means are they done. Nick Caserio has said the team will add a third quarterback. In a draft with a deep class of wide receivers, New England hasn't added one yet. The team still has no kicker.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

New England enters Rounds 4-7 of the draft on Saturday armed with six selections. Here's what Bill Belichick, Nick Caserio and company have at their disposal:

Round 4: no picks

Round 5: No. 159

Round 6: Nos. 195, 204, 212, 213

Round 7: No. 230

Currently, the Patriots won't be on the clock until 52 players have already come off the board, so it won't be a surprise to see the team trade up into Round 4 if they identify good value. (And when is it ever a surprise to see a draft day trade from Belichick?)

Our Phil Perry has identified the following players as the best ones available heading into Day 3. Their scouting reports are taken from Phil's Prototypical Patriots series. Could any of them land in Foxboro?

QUARTERBACK

Jake Fromm, Georgia: Fromm's arm strength is generally regarded as below average, but he's very accurate and takes care of the football. He completed 63.3 percent of his passes in college and racked up a 36-7 record.

Anthony Gordon, Washington State: Gordon only started one year under Mike Leach in Pullman. But he completed over 70 percent of his passes and had a 48-to-16 ratio of touchdowns to interceptions.

Jake Luton, Oregon State: With 28 touchdown passes and only three interceptions last season, Luton was one of only three QBs in the country with at least 25 TDs and three picks or fewer,

Story continues

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn: Wanogho is still pretty raw, but he played both right and left tackle at Auburn. An interesting project who might take time to develop.

Ben Bartch, St. John's (Minn.): Like the Patriots' second round pick Kyle Dugger, Bartch hails from a small school, but don't discount him. He opened eyes at the Senior Bowl, with Jim Nagy saying he "moved up multiple rounds" based on his performance.

WIDE RECEIVER

Darnell Mooney, Tulane: Mooney didn't do agility drills in Indianapolis, but he has impressive explosiveness (4.38-second 40, jumped 37 inches in the vertical and 124 inches in the broad.)

K.J. Hill, Ohio State: Only Denzel Mims won more of his one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl than Hill, who has already met with Troy Brown at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

K.J. Osborn, Miami: After transferring from Buffalo, Osborn was a captain for the Hurricanes and led the team with 50 receptions and five touchdowns. He also has return experience.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan: Peoples-Jones has impressive size at 6-2, 212 and he has punt return experience, traits that could interest the Patriots on Day 3.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Leki Fotu, Utah: At 6-5, 330, Fotu is a classic nose tackle and could fill the gap left by Danny Shelton in free agency.

Rashard Lawrence, LSU: He's a little undersized in terms of his height, but his long arms (34 inches) and massive paws (11 inches) will play at the next level as a run-focused five-technique.

Broderick Washington, Texas Tech: A two-time captain and a three-year starter, he seems like a high-character late-round add. He's not quite as explosive or as long as Lawrence, but on Day 3, he might make some sense.

LINEBACKER

Dante Olson, Montana: Olson was a first-team all-conference selection and an FCS All-American in both 2018 and 2019. He was the Big Sky Defensive Player of the year last season with 179 tackles (best in the country) that included 11 for a loss, as well as 3.5 sacks and a pick.

Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State: The Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year, Tuszka tested well with a 4.79 40, a 120-inch broad and a blazing 6.87-second three-cone. If he's not a defensive fit, he could end up a late-round special-teams option.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Darnay Holmes, UCLA: Holmes had eight career picks for the Bruins, including one when he cut off N'Keal Harry's route and took it back for a touchdown. Holmes, who clocked a 4.48-second 40, offers return ability as well.

Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame: A four-time state champ in track and field in high school, it comes as no surprise that Pride's deep speed is his calling card. Per PFF, he allowed just six of 38 deep (20 yards or more) targets to be completed in his college career.

Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame: Gilman had three interceptions and six forced fumbles in two years in South Bend, but special teams might be his best chance in the NFL, at least to start.

Geno Stone, Iowa: An instinctive free safety from a program led by one of Bill Belichick's old assistants (Kirk Ferentz), Stone is one of Pro Football Focus' favorite safeties in the class, compiling an elite 91.8 coverage grade on 883 coverage snaps.

K'Von Wallace, Clemson: Pro Football Focus docked him for just 18 missed tackles on 171 career attempts, making him one of the best tackling defensive backs in the country. Special teams could be where he makes his mark early.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin: Biadasz didn't test at the combine after having shoulder surgery this offseason. But Biadasz was a three-year starter for a program that loved to run the football, and he won the Remington Trophy as the best center in the country last year.

Nick Harris, Washington: A starter for more than three years at both guard and center, Harris might be a tad undersized to slow down behemoth NFL defensive linemen. Still, he's an athlete and should be able to get wherever he needs to in order to be effective in the NFL. Plus, he graduated from Tom Brady's alma mater, Junipero Serra HS.

Netane Muti, Fresno State: Achilles and Lisfranc injuries cut his college career short - he only played in five games over the last two seasons. But he has freakish strength, with 44 reps of 225 pounds, the fourth-highest total in combine history at any position.

2020 NFL Draft: Best available talent Patriots could target on Day 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston