2020 NFL Draft: Best available players Patriots could target on Day 2

The New England Patriots didn't make a pick on the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

This was hardly a surprise. The team was scheduled not to have a second-round pick in 2020 as a result of the Mohamed Sanu trade.

And we all know just how much Bill Belichick loves those second-round picks.

The Patriots ended up moving down in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. They gave the Chargers the No. 23 pick and received picks 37 and 71 in return.

With more resources and plenty of holes to fill, the Patriots will have a lot of different ways to improve their team.

Our own Phil Perry has identified these players as the best ones available on entering Day 2 of the draft, and here's a look at some top guys that could interest the Patriots on Friday and Saturday.

QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma. The Heisman runner-up is mobile and athletic and could give the Patriots a different look at the quarterback position.

OT Josh Jones, Houston. Jones tips the scales at 6-5, 319 and could be a big, versatile option at tackle or guard.

OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State. Cleveland was considered a potential first-round pick and is very athletic.

OL Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafeyette. A big, tough, strong guard, this Ragin' Cajun could be a long-term starting option on offense.

OL Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU. Cushenberry is a well-respected LSU product who became the first offensive lineman to be awarded the No. 18 jersey at LSU, given to an important player and team leader.

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor. Mims has an insane radius and clocked a sub-4.4 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He also blew everyone away with a 6.66 in the 3-cone drill.

WR Michael Pittman, USC. Pittman is a prototypical Patriot who could end up being the latest productive USC receiver to go on Day 2 of the draft (see Robert Woods, JuJu Smith-Schuster).

WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame. He's built like a tight end but moves like a receiver. He could be a versatile matchup nightmare for the right coaching staff. And needless to say, Belichick and Josh McDaniels would know how to use him.

WR Van Jefferson, Florida. Son of former Patriot Shawn Jefferson. The younger Jefferson is a polished route runner who should earn separation at the next level.

WR Devin Duvernay, Texas. Duvernay has 4.39 speed and could add a much-needed deep threat to the Patriots offense.

TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame. Kmet has 6-6 size and has the potential to be the most well-rounded tight end in this class. He could be a natural fit with the Patriots thanks to his blocking ability.

TE Adam Trautman, Dayton. He was productive at FCS-school Dayton and did a lot to improve his stock by performing well in the on-field drills at the combine. It's possible that he could come off the board before Kmet.

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama. McKinney is a well-rounded safety who could be a long-term replacement for either Devin McCourty or Patrick Chung.

S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois. Another small-school prospect, Chinn was a riser during most of the draft process and should find a home on Day 2. Perhaps that will be with the Patriots.

CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah. Johnson was a potential first-round cornerback who had a productive career at Utah.

CB Kristian Fulton, LSU. Fulton was another player that could've gone in the first round. He had some struggles in his final season at LSU but held his own for the most part against tough SEC competition.

CB John Reid, Penn State. He had seven picks over the course of his four seasons as a Nittany Lion. And he could make an impact on special teams.

LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming. He averaged over 100 tackles, nearly two sacks, and 2.5 interceptions per year during his four years at Wyoming. Talk about productivity.

LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State. Harrison is one of the better linebackers still available in this class and racked up 16.5 tackles for loss last season as a key cog on the Buckeyes defense.

EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame. This prototypical Patriot had five sacks and two forced fumbles in just nine games last season.

EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan. Uche helped himself out a lot by playing well at the Senior Bowl. Could the Patriots take a Day 2 Michigan edge rusher for the second straight year (Chase Winovich)?

EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee. He has at least eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss in each of the past two seasons. He's productive and should be scheme-versatile.

EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama. Injury issues may scare some away, but the 'Bama product has the skills needed to be an effective pro. The health is a big "if", however.

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn. Another versatile player who can play on the defensive front, Davidson could be an option for the Patriots' newly-acquired 37th overall pick.

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M. He blazed a 4.83 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and is one of the most athletic defensive linemen still on the board. He could be a nice inside/outside threat for the team.

2020 NFL Draft: Best available players Patriots could target on Day 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston