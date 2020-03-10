2020 NFL Draft: Bears awarded fourth-round compensatory pick

The NFL finally announced the 2020 NFL Draft compensatory picks on Tuesday, and the Chicago Bears were awarded their first selection since 2009, marking the end of the longest streak in the league without one.

As for the pick, it's a fourth-rounder, No. 140 overall:

The full list of compensatory picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/QKADDS4yPu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2020

The NFL awards compensatory picks based on the valuation of players lost versus gained the season before. The Bears' loss of Adrian Amos to the Packers in free agency is why they landed an early Day-3 pick.

If you're wondering about comp pick specifics, here is the breakdown of what teams lost and gained. pic.twitter.com/jtQf7c7sqQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2020

The Patriots led the way with four compensatory selections in 2020, followed by the Broncos, Vikings, Texans, Eagles, Seahawks and Giants with three each.

Only the Bears and Vikings received compensatory selections in the NFC North.

