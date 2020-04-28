2020 NFL Draft: Bears announce signings of 11 undrafted free agents

The Bears announced on Tuesday the list of 11 undrafted free agents who've signed with the team. The group includes four linebackers and two running backs, among others.

Here's the complete list:

DL, Lee Autry (Mississippi State)

OL, Dieter Eiselen (Yale)

LB, Keandre Jones (Maryland)

LB, LaCale London (Western Illinois)

LB, Ledarius Mack (Buffalo)

RB, Napoleon Maxwell (Florida International)

DL, Trevon McSwain (Duke)

RB, Artavis Pierce (Oregon State)

LB, Rashad Smith (Florida Atlantic)

OL, Badara Traore (LSU)

WR, Ahmad Wagner (Kentucky)

The headliner is Ledarius Mack, the Buffalo linebacker and younger brother of Bears star, Khalil. Ledarius played the last two seasons at Buffalo and registered 10 sacks over that time. He didn't play football in high school and considering his bloodlines, there may be some untapped potential with him.

Eiselen is another interesting name to watch. The 34-game starter at Yale grew up playing rugby In South Africa, so like Mack, football is relatively new for him. It'll be fun to watch him transition from the Ivy League to the NFL, which is one of the biggest jumps in competition that college prospects face.

