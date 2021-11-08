Mac Jones offered an explanation for the dirty move that injured the Panthers’ Brian Burns
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jones responded to the criticism.
Jones responded to the criticism.
#Chiefs legend Bobby Bell is being recognized for his work with the military throughout his career and in retirement. | from @EdEastonJr
After the Rams released him last week, receiver DeSean Jackson told USA Today Sports’ Josina Anderson on Sunday that he was joining the Raiders. Now that transaction is official. After Jackson posted a few pictures of him at the Raiders facility earlier on Monday, General Manager Mike Mayock told reporters that the receiver has signed [more]
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones offered his first comments on a play in Sunday’s game that Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick called “completely dirty.” After Jones was stripped of the ball on a sack by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, he grabbed Burns’ ankle and held it as Burns tried to pursue the ball. Jones rolled over [more]
Amid a week filled with Covid-19 drama, Giants safety Xavier McKinney suited up on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders and showed out.
The Rams have thrown the ball an NFL-high six times on 4th-and-1, finding very little success on those plays.
NFL's punishment for Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers for failure to follow COVID-19 protocol expected to feature a fine but no suspension.
The 49ers will play the rest of the season without right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that McGlinchey tore a quadriceps in the 49ers’ 31-17 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Tom Compton replaced McGlinchey after 18 snaps, playing the final 41. Coach Kyle Shanahan said in his postgame news conference that [more]
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to talk about the Tennessee Titans upsetting the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos nearly shutting out the high-octane Dallas Cowboys, Josh Allen (not that Josh Allen) and the Jacksonville Jaguars snuffing out the other Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills & much more.
The filming for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has halted as star Letitia Wright remains in London after suffering an injury […] The post Black Panther production shut down months after Letitia Wright injury appeared first on TheGrio.
The Raiders have waived cornerback Damon Arnette after video emerged of him carrying a gun and making death threats to an unspecified person. The 2020 first-round pick had been on injured reserve since Oct. 9 and ends his time with Las Vegas having appeared in just 13 games with seven starts. The news comes after [more]
Washington's head coach Jimmy Lake has been suspended for a week after conduct that he showed on the sideline against the Oregon Ducks.
The Carolina Panthers' Haason Reddick was not mincing words about what he thought was "a dirty play" by New England Patriots QB Mac Jones.
Arnette becomes the second first-round pick to be released from Las Vegas in that draft, joining Henry Ruggs III, who was cut last week.
Mayfield wished OBJ well personally but also made it clear he was happy with the Browns team now sans Beckham
How far will Michigan State fall in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Purdue?
What does Patriots coach Bill Belichick think of Odell Beckham Jr.? Here's how he responded to questions about the former Browns wideout during an interview Monday.
A costly taunting penalty could be the proverbial straw that breaks the camels back for Josh Norman with the San Francisco 49ers.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't appreciate Stephon Gilmore telling reporters he was unhappy with how New England handled his injury.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers set a new NFL record on Sunday, one that no wide receiver would want to hold.
Was Kliff Kingsbury taking a shot at Texas Longhorns fans or being sincere?