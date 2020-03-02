2020 NFL draft: 5 defensive combine winners Eagles should keep an eye on

Taking a look at five future defensive draft picks who stood out at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and that the Eagles should keep an eye on leading up to the draft.

We skipped a lot of first-round guys to find players later in the draft.

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida (6-1, 204)

OK, so we're actually going to start with a first-round player and a guy who might make sense at 21 if the Eagles don't go with a receiver. His speed at 6-1 is impressive and definitely matches the tape. Unlike some other corners in the class, there's not a concern about speed with Henderson, who put up the second-best time among cornerbacks. His vertical jump was also really good, which is worth noting.

40-yard: 4.39

Bench: 20 reps

Vertical jump: 37.5"

Broad jump: 127"







Pretty comparable testing with Prince Amukamara, who was the 19th pick back in 2011 (6-1, 206, 4.38s, 38 vert, 128 broad).

Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple (6-1, 235)

The local product from Mt. Holly, N.J., performed pretty well, especially in the 40-yard dash, putting up the fifth-best time among all linebackers. Also very good times in the 3-cone and the shuttle.

40 yard: 4.51

Bench: 14 reps

Vertical jump: 32.5"

Broad jump: 121"

3-cone: 7.07s

20-yard shuttle: 4.24s











The bench number left a little to be desired but those other numbers are no joke.

Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois (6-3, 221)

What Chinn was able to do at the combine would have been impressive for anyone and then you realize that he was able to do it while being bigger than the rest of the safeties.

40 yard: 4.45

Bench: 20 reps

Vertical jump: 41"

Broad jump: 138"







With Chinn's size, he definitely projects as a box safety and perhaps even a sub package linebacker at times. He's an intriguing prospect.

Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida (6-3, 264)

With the Gators, Zuniga had an OK career but never had more than 6 1/2 sacks in a season. So those stats don't necessarily match these numbers. And these numbers are very, very good. Running a 4.64 at 264 pounds is pretty damn impressive. He looked explosive in Indy and has strength to match, with 29 reps even with 33-inch arms. He might be a Day 2 guy now.

40 yard: 4.64

Bench: 29 reps

Vertical jump: 33"

Broad jump: 127"







Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan (5-11, 224)

Definitely undersized but a safety/backer hybrid who has a chance to make an impact at the next level if he ends up with a defensive coordinator with some vision. Not sure exactly how the Eagles would use him, but he is definitely athletic.

40 yard: 4.56

Bench: 30 reps

Vertical jump: 33"

Broad jump: 120"







Isaiah Simmons wasn't the only linebacker who put on a show tonight at the #NFLCombine.



Seven linebackers from this year's class finished with a 95+ Athleticism Score, the most from any LB group at the Combine since 2003. pic.twitter.com/GlqIazwtx1



— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 1, 2020

He's still a Day 3 pick but there's some intrigue with him now.

