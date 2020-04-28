2020 NFL Draft: 49ers contributed to several records set during event

Three days. Seven rounds. 255 total picks. The 2020 NFL Draft was a wild ride, and the unprecedented circumstances actually seemed to enhance the overall event. A record number of viewers tuned in to the broadcast, and they were treated to a different kind of perspective.

Picturesque mansions. Dogs in captain's chairs. A glimpse into when trades fall through. It was truly a one-of-a-kind viewership experience -- well, that is, unless this becomes the norm.

Now that the draft has been completed and draft classes have been analyzed, teams can start moving forward with what should be nearly-finalized rosters. Before we look forward, though, a look back on a few notes and numbers from the record-setting draft weekend that was.

Wheeling and dealing

Despite the vast majority of team personnel being stuck at home, there wasn't a significant drop-off in draft-day transactions between teams. In total, 29 trades were completed during the draft, and the 49ers were as busy as anyone. San Francisco was involved in five trades, tied for the most along with the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

In fact, the 49ers didn't use any of their own original draft selections; every single one they used to pick a player was acquired in a trade.

SEC reigns supreme

The Southeastern Conference, once again, produced far more draft picks than any other, with 63 in total. A record 15 SEC players were drafted in the first round, including six of the first 10 overall picks. The 49ers contributed to that record with the selection of South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the 14th pick.

Offense valued early

Eighteen offensive players were drafted in the first round, falling one short of the record set in 1968, 2004 and 2009. New 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was one of those 18 after San Francisco traded up to the 25th pick to select him.

Record draft for receivers

The 2020 draft was hyped as having perhaps the best receiver class of all time, and it lived up to its billing. Thirteen wide receivers were picked in the first two rounds, including eight within the first 35 selections, both of which are new records. Aiyuk was the sixth and final receiver drafted in the first round.

The receiver prospects didn't only offer quality; there was ample quantity, too. 36 receivers were selected in total, tying the record set in 2003 for most in a seven-round draft. Jauan Jennings, whom the 49ers picked in the seventh round, was the 33rd receiver to be selected.

