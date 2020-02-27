2020 NFL Combine: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The 2020 NFL Combine on-field workouts kick off Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and with so much pressure on Bears GM Ryan Pace to get this year's second-round picks right, the Combine will be even more important than in the past.

It's true that the underwear Olympics aren't always a good indicator of future NFL success, but Pace and his contingent of Bears scouts and front office decision-makers have to gather as much information, from every clue available, before pulling the trigger on any of this April's draft hopefuls.

With the NFL Combine moving to primetime this year, Bears fans have a greater opportunity to decide for themselves which prospects look the part from an athletic standpoint. Here are all the ways you can catch the drills:

TV: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL.com, NFL Mobile App



Workout schedule

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27

Time: 4-11 p.m. ET

Positions: QB, WR, TE





Date: Friday, Feb. 28

Time: 4-11 p.m. ET

Positions: RB, OL, K, ST





Date: Saturday, Feb. 29

Time: 4-11 p.m. ET

Positions: DL, LB





Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 2-7 p.m. ET

Positions: DB





