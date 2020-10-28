2020 NFL's Week 8: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

2020 NFL's Week 8: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 8 matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

