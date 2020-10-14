2020 NFL's Week 6: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 6 matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

