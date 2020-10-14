2020 NFL's Week 6: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 6 matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
