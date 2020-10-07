2020 NFL's Week 5: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 5 matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m., NBC
