2020 NFL's Week 5: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

2020 NFL's Week 5: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 5 matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m., NBC

More from Yahoo Sports: