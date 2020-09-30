2020 NFL's Week 4: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 4 matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox
New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
