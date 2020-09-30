2020 NFL's Week 4: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

2020 NFL's Week 4: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 4 matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

More from Yahoo Sports: