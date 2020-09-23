2020 NFL's Week 3: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games.

Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 3 matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Fox
Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox
Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m., NBC
More from Yahoo Sports: