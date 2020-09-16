2020 NFL's Week 2: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

Here’s a look at the NFL’s season-opening matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m., NBC

