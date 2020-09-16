2020 NFL's Week 2: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

Here’s a look at the NFL’s season-opening matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m., NBC
More from Yahoo Sports: