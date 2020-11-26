2020 NFL's Week 12: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

Yahoo Sports Staff
Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 12 matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:15 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

