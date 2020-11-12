2020 NFL's Week 10: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

Cam Newton and the Patriots face the Ravens in one of Week 10's marquee NFL clashes. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 9 matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., NBC

