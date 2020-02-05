2020 NBA trade rumors: Sixers have 'looked into' shot creator Darren Collison

While the trade deadline is looming, the Sixers may be looking to add to their team even after 3 p.m. Thursday.

The team has "looked into" free agent guard Darren Collison, Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium said while a guest on the Hoops Hype podcast.

Collison abruptly retired this offseason at the age of 31 and while he was still playing good basketball. Several reports have said that the now 32-year-old is now mulling over a return. The reports have indicated that the California native and UCLA product would like to land on either L.A. team.

It would make sense for GM Elton Brand to have interest in a player like Collison. The 6-foot guard is a shot creator and shot maker, the exact type of skillsets the Sixers lack. He's never been a volume three-point shooter, but Collison hit 42.4 percent from deep in his last four NBA seasons. While his size would be a concern defensively, he would represent an upgrade over Trey Burke and Raul Neto.

In 2016, Collison pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic battery after an incident with his wife. The NBA suspended him for eight games. Collison did release a statement with an apology.

In addition to Collison, the Sixers were the first team mentioned by Charania when host Alex Kennedy asked which teams are being the most aggressive. Unsurprisingly, he said the Sixers are "trying to get a shooter."

The deadline is rapidly approaching. Stay tuned.

