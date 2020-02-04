2020 NBA trade rumors: Sixers' reported trade target Luke Kennard may be coming off the board

After the Sixers had an abysmal night Monday in Miami, the only positive for fans is that the trade deadline is approaching.

Perhaps GM Elton Brand will swing a deal that can help this team solve its shooting and/or shot creation woes.

One player that could seemingly help with both causes may be coming off the board.

Detroit and Phoenix are discussing a deal centered on guard Luke Kennard, league sources tell ESPN. Suns' first-round pick is in play. Kennard has missed 22 straight games with bilateral knee tendinitis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2020

Possible package gaining traction for Kennard, per sources: Jevon Carter, Elie Okobo and a first-round pick. Suns imagine Kennard as a 30 minute-plus per game floor spacer to complement Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre, Jr., and Ricky Rubio. https://t.co/1iw2iqPmq2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2020

Kennard was linked to the Sixers a few weeks ago. The 23-year-old guard would've been an easy fit. He's averaging 15.8 points a game and shooting just a shade under 40 percent from three.

The only solace fans can take is that the Sixers likely had no way of matching that reported return. Phoenix's 2020 first-round pick will almost undoubtedly be better than the Sixers' 2022 first-round pick. Their 2020 pick belongs to the Nets and, per the Stepien Rule, you can't trade your own first-rounder two years in a row.

Thursday's 3 p.m. trade deadline is inching closer and it appears one player that could've helped the Sixers may be headed elsewhere.

