2020 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest news, reports and rumors

Just beyond midway through the NBA season, the NBA trade deadline has come into view. Several teams will get the opportunity to go all-in on this season while others will have the opportunity to sell-off assets and re-tool for the future.

With this NBA season as open as ever, this could be the lone chance for a team to attempt to make a push.

The Miami Heat are all of a sudden contenders and maybe one or two pieces away from playing late into the playoffs. While they have a decent group of young players, their immediate future could be in question. They're not the only ones as the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets are competing for the top spots in the Western Conference as well.

On the flip side, there are teams with big contracts not going anywhere. Kevin Love, paired with his discontent in Cleveland, is likely on the market. Andre Drummond is one of the most dominant post players in the game, but he is making $27 million on a team that is not making the playoffs and are aging quickly. And there is Andre Iguodala sitting in Memphis, doing nothing.

Every year the NBA Trade Deadline never fails to disappoint. More often than not, it doesn't push a team over the edge to a championship, but it sure is fun for the rest of us.

This year, the 2020 NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday, February 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

NBA Deadline Tracker:

Jan. 21 - After initially be open to several trade options, the Pelicans have "pulled back in their trade talks among all of their players." New Orleans is waiting to see how Zion Williamson bolsters their team that is still in the playoff picture, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jan. 20 - The Lakers and 76ers have expressed interest in trading for current Detroit Piston and former league MVP Derrick Rose, Chris Haynes reports.

Jan. 18 - TRADE - The Portland Trail Blazers trade Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks to the Sacramento Kings for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jan. 16 - Moving Jeff Teague may have been the first domino for the Timberwolves. Minnesota is now trying to acquire D'Angelo Russell from the Warriors to fill in his space, according to The Athletic.

Jan. 16 - TRADE - Jeff Teague is leaving the Minnesota Timberwolves after being traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He and Treveon Graham head to Atlanta as Allen Crabbe goes to Minnesota, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

2020 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest news, reports and rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington