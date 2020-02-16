2020 NBA All-Star Game live stream: How to watch Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis online

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston

The best basketball players in the world are set to take the stage Sunday night for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker will represent the Boston Celtics in this year's contest and face off against one another as Tatum will play for Team LeBron and Walker will join Team Giannis. It's Walker's fourth All-Star selection and the first of Tatum's young, promising career.

The 2020 All-Star Game will include several format changes. The score will be reset to 0-0 after the first and second quarters, and the winners of quarters 1-3 will win $100,000 per quarter to donate to a Chicago-based charity of the captain's (LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo) choice. The winning team will receive another $200,000 to donate to charity.

This year's All-Star Game also will include several tributes to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Instead of having a timed fourth quarter, there will be a target score of 24 points added to whichever team has the lead. For example, if the leading team has 100 points, the target score would be 124. The team to reach that 124-point mark would win the game.

Here are the rosters for Team LeBron and Team Giannis:

Team LeBron

Starters:

  • LeBron James (captain)

  • Anthony Davis

  • Kawhi Leonard

  • Luka Doncic

  • James Harden

Reserves: 

Team Giannis

Starters:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)

  • Joel Embiid

  • Pascal Siakam

  • Kemba Walker

  • Trae Young

Reserves

  • Khris Middleton

  • Bam Adebayo

  • Rudy Gobert

  • Jimmy Butler

  • Kyle Lowry

  • Brandon Ingram

  • Donovan Mitchell 

Here's where and when to tune in to the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

When: Sunday, February 16, 8 p.m. ET.
TV channel: TNT
Live StreamFuboTV

