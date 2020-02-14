2020 NBA Rising Stars game: Schedule, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

Tonight two Wizards players will be taking part in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars game, rookie Rui Hachimura and sophomore forward Moe Wagner. While the event is not considered to be the main attraction of the weekend, it should not be overlooked. The Rising Stars game is a display of the young talent throughout the league.

While the event was once a strict rookies vs. sophomores game, it has now changed in format. The game now pits rookies and sophomores in the league in a U.S. vs. international format. The change demonstrates the NBA's acknowledgment of the international talent prevalent in the league.

Hachimura was out for 23 games due to an injury, but it seems that he didn't miss a beat. During Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Hachimura had 20 points, four rebounds, two blocks, three assists and two steals. Wagner had also been out due to an injury, missing 25 games, but on Tuesday he jumped right back into things. Wagner had 12 points, three boards, a block and a steal.

To have both Hachimura and Wagner chosen to participate in the game is an amazing achievement in itself. The Wizards have only had two players appear in the Rising Stars game from 2004 through 2019. These two players were John Wall and Bradley Beal. To have two Wizards players selected to play is confirmation that the young talent on the Wizards team is there and is being recognized.

Rising Stars Participants

U.S. Roster:

Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets)

Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago Bulls)

Devonte' Graham (Charlotte Hornets)

Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) (injured, will not play)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat)

Eric Paschall (Golden State Warriors)

Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers) (injury replacement)

PJ Washington (Charlotte Hornets)

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

World Roster:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans Pelicans)

Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

RJ Barrett (New York Knicks)

Brandon Clarke (Memphis Grizzlies)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards)

Svi Mykhailiuk (Detroit Pistons)

Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Moritz Wagner (Washington Wizards)

How to Watch the Rising Stars Challenge

Channel: TNT

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 9 p.m, ET

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Live Stream: https://www.tntdrama.com/watchtnt

