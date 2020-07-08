2020 NBA restart: Top 22 players headed to the Orlando bubble

With players already filing into the Disney World Bubble for the NBA to resume this season, the league's restart has a much more realistic feel to it now.

As much as attention will be paid to the 22 teams on site, the league's restart will be no different than any stretch of the season when it comes to what matters most - the players.

And while some players have decided to not participate in the league's restart for health concerns or to continue to stand up and speak out on societal issues that have taken center stage in recent weeks, the overwhelming majority of the league's star power will be back on the court in the coming weeks.

But because the league return will only consist of players from the top 22 teams, any kind of power rankings of the top players should be limited to - you guessed it - the top 22 players.

Here's a glimpse at the top players in the NBA who are part of the league's return to play which will officially kick off later this month.

