Teams have had about a week with the players they acquired at the NBA trade deadline, but now it's time for a break.

From Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, there will be no games played, giving players and coaches a must needed rest before the stretch run toward the playoffs.

Some teams really need the All-Star break to regroup, while others probably wish it came a little earlier or not at all. Anyway, here's look at the league's power struggle heading into the break.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Golden State Warriors

Last week: 30

Nothing much to see here, just a Warriors team that will continue to be the worst in the NBA until some of the teams above them completely fall apart or Stephen Curry comes back this season.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE WIZARDS NEWS:

2020 NBA Power Rankings at the All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington