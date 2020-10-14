2020 NBA offseason predictions: 10 potential free agent signings, trades

2020 NBA offseason predictions: 10 potential FA signings, trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NBA free agency won't coincide with actual fireworks this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic bumped the start of the new league year from early July to a to-be-determined time in November. But what about theoretical fireworks?

While this year's free agent class isn't as strong as others, several marquee names could be on the move. (Brandon Ingram or Fred VanVleet, anyone?) Outside of free-agent signings, we also could see a few major trades as teams hit the reset button in the COVID era.

How will this unprecedented offseason shake out? We peer into our crystal ball to predict 10 moves that could go down before the 2021 season begins.