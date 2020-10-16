2020 NBA offseason: Which Celtics players are most likely to leave team?

Which Celtics players are most likely to leave Boston this offseason? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' roster ain't broke, but it still may need some fixing.

The Celtics rode a talented core to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown made the leap to stardom, while Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis gave Boston a top six that rivaled few in the league.

Brad Stevens' club has yet to get over the NBA Finals hump, though, thanks in part to to untimely injuries, inconsistent play and a lack of bench depth.

So, how can the Celtics take the next step? Should they run it back with mostly the same squad, or should Danny Ainge shake up the roster?

We'll tackle that question by ranking every Celtics player from most likely to leave the team this offseason to least likely to go anywhere.

*Note: Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters were on two-way contracts last season and aren't included in these rankings.