2020 NBA mock draft: Warriors linked to Dayton big man Obi Toppin

Obi Toppin is a 6-foot-9 big man who just completed his redshirt sophomore season at the University of Dayton.

The 22-year-old averaged 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals this year, while shooting over 63 percent from the field, 39 percent from deep and 70 percent from the free throw line.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has Toppin going to the Warriors at No. 5 overall in his latest mock NBA draft:

His versatility on offense opened up everything for Dayton. His ability to run any action - from a fake dribble handoff into a dribble drive himself, or a short-roll into a pass, or things as simple as a pick-and-pop or a pick-and-roll - opened up everything for what finished as the No. 2 offense in all of college basketball this past season.

He fits with what they (the Warriors) want to do as an unselfish passer, good shooter for a big man and athletic rim runner who can create options around the basket for Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as passers.

Want to see some highlights of Toppin? Ask and you shall receive:

ICYMI: Another day, another Top 10 play by the BEST player in college basketball 🏀 #Vote4Obi // #JoinTheFight pic.twitter.com/kDpoZgtstr — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) March 8, 2020

.@jaybilas and Obi Toppin take a look at some of his best dunks, along with his biggest fear. pic.twitter.com/EVgPRO4vKh — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) March 7, 2020

There are questions about his defensive abilities and whether he is a power forward or center at the next level.

But as Vecenie writes, Golden State is "looking to compete next year, so getting a polished, skilled player who is already productive has to be appealing."

Great stuff on likely Top 10 pick Obi Toppin: "Flyers play him as a small-ball center, repeatedly using him as a high ball screener who can then roll ... No one has more fun, whether it's his high-flying dunks, arm-waving celebrations or frequent smiles even in close games." https://t.co/ErnfQpPkeO — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 4, 2020

If you're asking why the Warriors -- who have the worst record in the NBA -- are slotted at No. 5 in the mock, Vecenie simply ran one simulation at Tankathon.com and went with it.

At this point, nobody knows when the NBA Draft Lottery (scheduled for May 19) or NBA Draft (scheduled for June 25) will take place because everything is up in the air as the world continues to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

