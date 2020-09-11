2020 NBA Mock Draft, Volume One

Thanks to the change in the NBA’s annual calendar, brought about by COVID-19 of course, the earliest that the 2020 NBA Draft will be held is November 16. Originally rescheduled for October 16, the event has been pushed back for at least a month after the league and its players association came to an agreement. And that November 16 date is considered to be fluid, and the same can be said for the start of free agency (November 18). The salary cap and luxury tax figures for next season need to be agreed to, and it would make no sense to have a draft or free agency period without knowing those numbers.

It’s been said many times over that this year’s draft lacks that clear-cut top option, which was not the case last year. That offers up some intrigue at the top of the draft, and with the first overall pick Minnesota won’t lack for possibilities which include possibly making a trade. Where this draft may “excel” is in the depth department, especially on the wings, as there’s great value to be had in the bottom half of the first round. There are no guarantees with this mock draft, and there will be others between now and November.

1. Minnesota: SG Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Since there’s no clear-cut top option, fit may be taken into greater consideration than in most years when teams go the “best player on our board” route no matter what. Despite the presence of last year’s lottery pick (Jarrett Culver) and another wing in Josh Okogie, Edwards is the pick for Minnesota. There are strides to be made both defensively and in offensive efficiency, but the latter can be addressed in part by the presence of Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Those two will lead the way offensively for the Timberwolves, which in turn should help Edwards get cleaner looks than he did in his lone season at Georgia.

2. Golden State: C James Wiseman, Memphis

The question when it comes to the Warriors is a simple one: will they actually keep this pick, or will it be made for another team? Golden State is expected to be aggressive this offseason in adding a player who can pair up with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, as the team wants to contend for (and win) more titles while that trio remains in its prime. LaMelo Ball could be a good fit when it comes to style of play, but there’s a need for depth/talent in the middle that can be addressed by picking Wiseman. He isn’t a true face-up big at this point in his career, but given the shooters that the Warriors have that won’t be a big deal at all.

3. Charlotte: PG LaMelo Ball, Illawara Hawks

This is where the “fit” question gets a bit interesting, because the Hornets already have two point guards in Terry Rozier (a $59 million signing last summer) and Devonte’ Graham (who should have been a finalist for Most Improved Player). In this scenario Ball would likely have to play without the ball in his hands more than he did in Australia, but it isn’t as if he has absolutely no experience doing so (remember, he played with older brother Lonzo on the grassroots circuit and at Chino Hills HS). And Hornets coach James Borrego had no issue utilizing lineups with both Rozier and Graham on the court at the same time this season. Given the struggles of Charlotte’s off-guards in recent years, taking a flier on Ball wouldn’t be the worst move to make. That being said, Wiseman dropping to three would be the better scenario due to Bismack Biyombo being a free agent and Cody Zeller heading into the final year of his deal.

4. Chicago: PF Obi Toppin, Dayton

Arturas Karnisovas is now calling the shots for the Bulls, and in addition to preparing for October’s draft he will also need to hire a new head coach. Looking at this draft class Toppin would be the best fit, even with Chicago having added Lauri Markkanen (via trade), Wendell Carter Jr. and Daniel Gafford in the last three drafts. Toppin runs the floor extremely well and is likely the best athlete in this draft class, and he made strides as a perimeter shooter last season. The defensive footwork in pick-and-roll situations is a question mark, but playing alongside Carter Jr. and Gafford can help hide that to a certain extent. And adding Toppin to the mix could give the Bulls franchise some much-needed excitement, as the fan base has had to deal with the GarPax Jim Boylen eras at the same time.

5. Cleveland: SF Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv

The Cavs have done a lot to add young talent to the perimeter in the last two drafts, selecting Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Dylan Windler (who did not play last season due to injury) and Kevin Porter Jr. That could potentially set Avdija to serve as a versatile forward, as at 6-foot-9 he has the height to be used as a small-ball four but has also proven to be adept as a decision maker in pick-and-roll situations. Cleveland has a lot of money locked up in the frontcourt in Kevin Love, Andre Drummond (provided he picks up his option as many expect him to) and Larry Nance Jr., with Tristan Thompson hitting free agency. That being said, Avdija isn’t a similar player and he would be a nice building block for the franchise as the Cavs continue to rebuild in the post-LeBron 2.0 era.

6. Atlanta: PF/C Onyeka Okongwu, USC

The Hawks have done plenty in the last two drafts to address the perimeter, but this time around they’re going big. Okongwu is capable of playing either the four or the five, as he possesses the athleticism to defend on the perimeter while also being a good rim protector. And offensively he’s good running to the rim or knocking down shots in the mid-range area, which could grant John Collins even more offensive freedom than he already enjoys. Atlanta has Clint Capela and Bruno Fernando in the frontcourt as well, but Okongwu’s combination of talents could potentially give the Hawks the kind of five that they haven’t had in recent years.

7. Detroit: SG Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

Even with the presence of both Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin, the Pistons don’t have the look of a team capable of vaulting into the mix for a playoff spot next season. Simply put, lead executive Troy Weaver has a rebuilding project on his hands. Even if Rose were to be a key player for Detroit next season there’s a need for a creator on the perimeter, making Haliburton a potential fit. He can be used either on or off the ball, has good size and is no slouch as a defender, either. Detroit does have Luke Kennard and Bruce Brown on the perimeter, but neither possesses the combination of skills that Haliburton brings to the table.

8. New York: SF Isaac Okoro, Auburn

A new era in New York didn’t keep the franchise from experiencing lottery disappointment, but to be fair if there’s any year to slip in the draft order this would be it. There’s good value to be found beyond the top three, and in Okoro the Knicks add a tough, versatile wing who can defend both twos and threes. He will need to become more consistent as a perimeter shooter, but the athleticism and defensive ability would fit in well alongside RJ Barrett. While there may have been those who desired the opportunity to add a Ball or Edwards to the mix and Leon Rose and Tom Thibodeau begin the rebuilding process, this situation isn’t similar to last year when the Knicks missed out on Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

9. Washington: SG Devin Vassell, Florida State

From a fit standpoint it would be preferable for the Wizards if the aforementioned Okongwu was available here. But he isn’t, so instead Vassell is the pick despite Washington not exactly lacking perimeter bodies. John Wall and Bradley Beal will be available next season, as will Troy Brown Jr. and Jerome Robinson, but what Vassell brings to the group is athleticism and defensive ability. He defends well both on and off the ball, and he’s also a capable perimeter shooter. That offensive note is critical, given how much Wall and Beal will have the ball in their hands to create for themselves and for others. Vasell would not a bad “consolation” prize for Washington if Okongwu is already gone at this point.

10. Phoenix: PG Killian Hayes, Ulm

The Suns have their starting point guard in Ricky Rubio, but the backup role was a bit of a mess before the bubble. Once in Orlando however, Cameron Payne made a positive impression and Jevon Carter also played well. Phoenix also has Ty Jerome, acquired by way of a draft night trade with the 76ers. Given the flux of young point guards and the Suns’ recent investment in wings Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, it would make more sense to go with a big here. But Patrick Williams is more of a combo forward than a traditional post, so he would not fill that void. Hayes can play either on or off the ball, but if there isn’t a chance to grab a player like Okongwu it would not be a surprise if Phoenix looked to move this pick.

11. San Antonio: PF Patrick Williams, Florida State

I think Williams makes sense for San Antonio here. DeMar DeRozan is expected to opt into the final season of his deal, which is understandable given how unpredictable things seem to be when it comes to the free agency market. That would give Williams a more than suitable veteran to learn from offensively, and his defensive versatility would be an asset as the Spurs look to start a new postseason appearance streak.

12. Sacramento: SF Saddiq Bey, Villanova

The Kings are once again in the lottery, and there are a lot of questions to be answered this offseason. Oh, the person calling the shots (Joe Dumars) is doing so in an interim role. The biggest issue that Dumars will need to address is the shooting guard position, as Buddy Hield has made it clear that he doesn’t want to come off the bench and the man who replaced him in the starting lineup (Bogdan Bogdanovic) will be a restricted free agent. Whether or not both return Sacramento is in need of talent on the wing, as Kent Bazemore will be an unrestricted free agent. Bey can certainly help in that regard given his ability to score on all three levels, and in recent years it’s been more likely that Villanova products pan out than flame out.

13. New Orleans: SG Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt

The Pelicans don’t lack for perimeter talent, but given the team’s placement in this draft and the available talent it’s likely that David Griffin will be adding another to the mix. There are some who believe that Nesmith is the best shooter in this draft class, and he’d fit in will with a team that ranked in the top ten in 3-point attempts, makes and percentage. How much playing time would be available to Nesmith in this scenario largely depends upon what happens in free agency, as both Brandon Ingram and E’Twaun Moore will be unrestricted free agents.

14. Boston (from Memphis): C Aleksej Pokusevski, Olympiacos B

Boston has three first-round picks, and with 12 players already under contract for next season there isn’t a lot of room for more. As a result it would not come as a surprise if Danny Ainge made a deal (or more) on draft night. Pokusevski’s expected to be a first-round pick; the question is whether he goes mid-first or slides a bit. He’s the youngest prospect in the class, as he doesn’t turn 19 until December, and there’s still a need for development with regard to his build. Boston could roll the dice here, but this is the kind of pick that the Celtics could move down to make if they find the right trade partner.

15. Orlando: PG Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

The Magic have some questions to answer at point guard this offseason. Markelle Fultz is firmly entrenched as the starter, but both D.J. Augustin and Michael Carter-Williams will be unrestricted free agents. Obviously this can be addressed by bringing either (or both) Augustin and Carter-Williams back, but Orlando is in a spot where it won’t lack for point guard options in the draft. Lewis, Cole Anthony and Tre Jones should all be available at pick number 15, and Lewis is the pick here. He has room to grow with regard to consistent perimeter shooting and turnovers, but with the Magic seemingly placing a high priority on length in recent years Lewis fits the mold.

16. Portland: PF Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

The Trail Blazers are in good shape on the perimeter, with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum leading the way and young guards Gary Trent Jr. and Anfernee Simons continuing to develop. And there are more names in the mix as well, so it’s highly unlikely that Portland adds another guard/wing to the mix. Achiuwa makes sense here, as he’s a highly active forward that doesn’t lack for athleticism and he also holds his own as a rebounder/defender. Add in the fact that Carmelo Anthony and Hassan Whiteside will be unrestricted free agent, and the Blazers will likely go frontcourt with this pick.

17. Minnesota (from Brooklyn via Atlanta): PF/C Jalen Smith, Maryland

The Timberwolves have two first-round picks this year, and with the second they can add another frontcourt option alongside the aforementioned Towns. Smith was one of the best rim protectors in college basketball last season, averaging 2.4 blocks per contest while also accounting for 10.5 rebounds per. Smith moves his feet well when forced to defend on the perimeter, which is a mush when defending the pick-and-roll. He’d give the Timberwolves additional post depth, which is an area of need this offseason.

18. Dallas: PG Cole Anthony, North Carolina

With J.J. Barea and Trey Burke both being unrestricted free agents, the Mavericks going point guard here would not come as a surprise. Duke’s Tre Jones is the better defender, but Anthony’s ability to provide instant scoring could come in handy as a second unit guard. Either one would work here, and picking a point guard does not eliminate the possibility of bringing back Barea and/or Burke next season.

19. Brooklyn (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers): SG Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

The Nets aren’t going to look anything like the squad that they took to Orlando, as nearly half of the original roster was out due to either injuries or opt-outs. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining the mix next season, Brooklyn’s biggest priority this offseason will be to re-sign Joe Harris. As for this pick, the Nets may look to bolster their depth on the perimeter and Maxey would help in that regard. He’s capable of playing either on or off the ball, and more importantly is a plus defender. With Durant, Irving, Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie in the rotation there aren’t going to be a lot of shots available for a rookie, so Maxey’s ability to contribute as a defender could make for a good fit.

20. Miami: PG Tre Jones, Duke

The Heat have some rotation players who will be free agents this offseason, with point guard Goran Dragic being the most important when it comes to in-game contributions. Of course he could be back in Miami, but it would not come as a surprise if Pat Riley and company added another lead guard to the mix. Jones benefitted from returning to Duke for his sophomore season, earning ACC Player of the Year honors and he was also the conference’s best defender. Jones would fit in well with the “Heat culture” that has been discussed quite often during the restart.

21. Philadelphia (from Oklahoma City via Orlando): PG/SG RJ Hampton, New Zealand Breakers

In recent years Philadelphia, which is still without a head coach, hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to picking 3-and-D wings. Matisse Thybulle showed signs of promise this season but still has a lot of work to do as a shooter. The bigger issue was the draft night trade in 2018 that sent Mikal Bridges to Phoenix in exchange for Zhaire Smith. Smith has struggled with health issues, and even when healthy he has a long way to go before being a consistent contributor. Of greater need in this draft for the 76ers is a guard who can consistently create for himself and others, especially with Ben Simmons’ position change. Hampton may be a roll of the dice, but he has the size and skill set needed to play either on or off the ball. That would be helpful, but the question is how ready is he to contribute immediately.

22. Denver (from Houston): PF/C Isaiah Stewart, Washington

The Nuggets could potentially have some major holes to fill in the frontcourt this offseason, as both Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee will be unrestricted free agents. Also falling into that category are Torrey Craig and Noah Vonleh, but the former is more of a wing and the latter hasn’t been a factor in the rotation at all. And even if Denver were to re-sign both Millsap and Plumlee the latter turns 36 in February, so adding a young big wouldn’t be a terrible idea. In his lone season at Washington, Stewart posted averages of 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. At 6-foot-9 he doesn’t have the size of a prototypical center, but Stewart still brings quality rebounding and rim protection abilities to the table.

23. Utah: SG Desmond Bane, TCU

Perimeter players that are capable of both shooting the 3-pointer consistently and playing solid defense will never lack for work in today’s NBA. Bane fits that mold, as he shot better than 44 percent from beyond the arc on 6.5 attempts per game as a senior while also averaging 1.5 steals per. Bane improved throughout his four seasons at TCU, and he’s capable of helping a playoff team immediately. Not having Bojan Bogdanovic’s scoring during the postseason certainly hurt the Jazz, but there remains the need for capable 3-and-D options to counter the West’s best perimeter players. Bane would help in that regard.

24. Milwaukee (from Indiana): SG Josh Green, Arizona

Kyle Korver and Pat Connaughton will be unrestricted free agents, and Sterling Brown will be a restricted free agent, so there could be some holes for the Bucks to fill on the perimeter. Given Giannis Antetokounmpo’s importance to the franchise, and the fact that next season could be the final year of his deal if the two sides don’t agree to an extension, selecting a player ready to contribute immediately may be the priority here. Green doesn’t exactly fit that description, but he has good size for a wing and has the potential to develop into a reliable perimeter shooter. I think Bane would be an even better fit for Milwaukee, but as you see above he’s not available in this particular mock draft.

25. Oklahoma City (from Denver): SG Elijah Hughes, Syracuse

With Billy Donovan and the franchise making the decision to part ways, it feels like the Thunder are ready to embark on the rebuild that many expected to start this season. Chris Paul and company had other ideas obviously, but the question in the aftermath of Donovan’s exit is whether or not Sam Presti will look to start the rebuild now. One area the Thunder will need to address this offseason is perimeter shooting, as the team has multiple wings that defend well but outside of Danilo Gallinari (who starts at the four) there’s a lack of consistent offensive production. Hughes’ percentages at Syracuse weren’t great, but being able to play off of other offensive threats could change that for the better.

26. Boston: SF Leandro Bolmaro, Barcelona B

As noted above Boston has three first-round picks, and Danny Ainge won’t lack for options when it comes to determining what to do with them. Bolmaro isn’t ready to contribute immediately, and it has already been determined that he’ll remain with Barcelona for at least another season. Currently six players on the current Celtics roster are due to be free agents after the 2020-21 season, so going with Bolmaro here with an eye towards 2021 would make some sense.

27. New York (from LA Clippers): PG Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Be it through the draft or through the free agency/trade markets, the Knicks desperately need to address the point guard position this offseason. Elfrid Payton, Frank Ntilikina (who plays more off the ball) and Dennis Smith Jr. are all under contract for the 2020-21 season, but do Leon Rose and Tom Thibodeau believe that any of those three are the long-term answer? That’s the question that they’ll need to answer, and to be honest none have shown enough to this point to merit that kind of designation. As for Winston, he was a winner at Michigan State who had an elite understanding of how to lead a team and put his teammates in spots where they can be at their best. And in what projects to be a lengthy rebuild, pairing him with the likes of RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson wouldn’t be a bad idea.

28. LA Lakers: PG/SG Theo Maledon, ASVEL

It goes without saying that the Lakers, who are one win away from the conference finals, will once again be in “win now” mode. And there are some potential holes to fill on the perimeter this offseason. Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Avery Bradley all have player options for next season, while Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith will be unrestricted free agents, so we’ll see who Rob Pelinka and company decide to bring back. As for Maledon, he’s a guard capable of playing either position at the NBA level. He will need to improve as a perimeter shooter while also adding some strength to his thin frame, but this could potentially be a spot in which his development is handled similar to that of Talen Horton-Tucker depending upon how the Lakers fill out the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

29. Toronto: PF Jaden McDaniels, Washington

With Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka both due to be unrestricted free agents this offseason, going with a traditional big would make some sense here. The slender McDaniels doesn’t fit that mold however, as he’s much closer to being a four/three than a four/five. But he has good athleticism and length, and with the Raptors’ recent history of success in developing players through the use of its G-League affiliate, this would be a good spot for McDaniels to land.

30. Boston (from Milwaukee via Phoenix): SF/PF Robert Woodard II, Mississippi State

Woodard has the potential to be used at either forward spot, and from a skill set standpoint he’d be a good fit for a roster that seems to place high value on positional versatility. He improved considerably as a perimeter shooter last season, but it is worth noting that this occurred on a low number of 3-point shots (2.3 3-point attempts per game). Given Boston’s depth at the forward spots Woodard may find it tough to earn rotation minutes immediately, but I’d argue that at this point in the draft he’d be the best available player on the board.

Second Round

31. Dallas (from Golden State): SG Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech

32. Charlotte (from Cleveland via LA Clippers): C Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

33. Minnesota: PF/C Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

34. Philadelphia (from Atlanta): PG Tyrell Terry, Stanford

35. Sacramento (from Detroit via Phoenix): C Zeke Nnaji, Arizona

36. Philadelphia (from New York): PG Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

37. Washington (from Chicago): PG Nico Mannion, Arizona

38. New York (from Charlotte): SG Cassius Winston, Duke

39. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee): SF Tyler Bey, Colorado

40. Memphis (from Phoenix): SG Skylar Mays, LSU

41. San Antonio: C Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

42. New Orleans: PG Devon Dotson, Kansas

43. Sacramento: SF Jordan Nwora, Louisville

44. Chicago (from Memphis): SG Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

45. Orlando: PG Payton Pritchard, Oregon

46. Portland: SG Grant Riller, College of Charleston

47. Boston (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia): SG Isaiah Joe, Arkansas

48. Golden State (from Dallas via Philadelphia): C Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

49. Philadelphia: PF Paul Reed, DePaul

50. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland and and Boston): SG Sam Merrill, Utah State

51. Golden State (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland): PF/C Killian Tillie, Gonzaga

52. Sacramento (from Houston): SG Jay Scrubb (John A. Logan College)

53. Oklahoma City: C Nick Richards, Kentucky

54. Indiana: SF Abdoulaye N'Doye, Cholet

55. Brooklyn (from Denver): SF/PF Lamar Stevens, Penn State

56. Charlotte (from Boston): PF/C Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

57. LA Clippers: SF Kenyon Martin Jr., IMG Academy

58. Philadelphia (from LA Lakers via Orlando): PG Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

59. Toronto: SG Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton

60. New Orleans (from Milwaukee): SF Paul Eboua, Pesaro