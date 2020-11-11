2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: New first round predictions for Celtics' picks
The 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to start Dec. 22, which means basketball games are not too far away.
However, before these matchups can be played, several offseason events must happen first, and one of them is the 2020 NBA Draft.
It might be hard to believe, but the draft is just one week away. Draft rumors have been flying for the last few weeks and one of the latest reports involves the Boston Celtics.
Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Wednesday that the Celtics are among the teams interested in trading for the No. 6 pick, which is owned by the Atlanta Hawks.
Danny Ainge confirms Celtics still trying to make deals before draft
The Hawks have picked high in the draft for several years in a row. They have laid a solid foundation for future success with the recent draft selections of Trae Young, John Collins, De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish, among others. They need a veteran player who can make an impact, and trading the No. 6 pick is one way to accomplish that.
The Celtics are the only team with three 2020 first-round draft picks, and they could use those selections to try to move up in Round 1.
If the C's keep two or more of those selections, which players should they target in the first round? Check out our latest 2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup below.
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report
No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
No. 26: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State
No. 30: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona
No. 14: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona
No. 30: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado
No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona
No. 30: Grant Riller, G, Charleston
No. 14: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona
No. 30: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke
No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
No. 26: Aleksej Pokuševski, C, Olympiacos
No. 30: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas
No. 14: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
No. 26: Tyler Bey, PF, Colorado
No. 30: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona
James Ham, NBC Sports Bay Area
No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
No. 26: Aleksej Pokuševski, C, Serbia
No. 30: Desmond Bane, G, TCU