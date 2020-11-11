2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: New first round predictions for Celtics' picks

2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: First round predictions for Celtics' picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to start Dec. 22, which means basketball games are not too far away.

However, before these matchups can be played, several offseason events must happen first, and one of them is the 2020 NBA Draft.

It might be hard to believe, but the draft is just one week away. Draft rumors have been flying for the last few weeks and one of the latest reports involves the Boston Celtics.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Wednesday that the Celtics are among the teams interested in trading for the No. 6 pick, which is owned by the Atlanta Hawks.

1605112239

The Hawks have picked high in the draft for several years in a row. They have laid a solid foundation for future success with the recent draft selections of Trae Young, John Collins, De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish, among others. They need a veteran player who can make an impact, and trading the No. 6 pick is one way to accomplish that.

The Celtics are the only team with three 2020 first-round draft picks, and they could use those selections to try to move up in Round 1.

If the C's keep two or more of those selections, which players should they target in the first round? Check out our latest 2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup below.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

No. 26: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State

No. 30: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona

John Hollinger, The Athletic

No. 14: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona

No. 30: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation

No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona

No. 30: Grant Riller, G, Charleston

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

No. 14: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

Story continues

No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona

No. 30: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

ESPN Staff

No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

No. 26: Aleksej Pokuševski, C, Olympiacos

No. 30: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

NBADraft.net

No. 14: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

No. 26: Tyler Bey, PF, Colorado

No. 30: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona

James Ham, NBC Sports Bay Area

No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

No. 26: Aleksej Pokuševski, C, Serbia

No. 30: Desmond Bane, G, TCU